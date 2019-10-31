Home > People

Team Trees: YouTube star MrBeast launches campaign to plant 20 million trees, Tobi Lutke, Susan Wojcicki, Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey donate

By
31st October 2019 5:52 PM ET
YouTuber MrBeast Team Trees
YouTuber MrBeast launches the Team Trees campaign to plant 20 million trees. Pic credit: MrBeast/YouTube

Team Trees is a tree-planting initiative to combat climate change started by the YouTube star MrBeast. YouTuber MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, launched the tree-planting campaign on October 25 to celebrate reaching 20 million subscribers on YouTube.

The idea initially came from one of his fans, who suggested he could celebrate reaching 20 million subscribers by planting 20 million trees.

MrBeast and YouTuber Mark Rober partnered with Arbor Day Foundation to raise the money and get the trees planted. And since MrBeast announced the goal of planting 20 million trees, the YouTube community mobilized to support him.

All the money raised by the Team Trees campaign will go to the Arbor Day Foundation, a U.S.-based non-profit organization that focuses on planting trees to combat climate change.

Arbor Day Foundation will be able to plant a  tree for every dollar raised by the Team Trees initiative. They plan to plant trees on every continent except Antarctica.

The Team Trees campaign has raised more than $11 million since MrBeast launched it on October 25.

Donations to Team Trees have come from prominent individuals such as Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

Elon Musk donated $1 million and changed his Twitter handle to “Treelon” to help promote the campaign. Tobi Lutke also donated $1 million and one, and Susan Wojcicki $200,000. Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey donated $350,000.

Other donors include Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, who donated $100,001.

MrBeast donated $200,002 to his initiative.

Other YouTube stars who have supported the campaign include PewDiePie and Jeffree Star. PewDiePie donated $69,420.

Tens of thousands of MrBeast’s fans and other social media users have also donated to the campaign. Arbor Day Foundation spokesperson Danny Cohn told CNN that as of Thursday, October 30, more than 300,000 people had made donations since the Team Trees campaign launched on Friday, October 26.

The tree-planting campaign is meant to combat global warming due to increasing atmospheric levels of greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide.

Climate scientists believe that the increase in atmospheric greenhouse gases is due to increasing industrial emissions. According to climate scientists, trees help to reduce greenhouse gases because they absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen during photosynthetic activity.

At the time of writing on October 31, the campaign raised nearly $12 million.

The fundraiser is scheduled to end on January 1, 2020, but after having raised more than $11 million since October 25, the $20 million should be reached long before January 1.

You can donate to Team Trees on their website. You can make a cash donation or purchase Team Trees merchandise.