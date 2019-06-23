Teairra Mari arrested for DWI while driving 3-wheeled car, 50 Cent missing major joke opportunity

Things definitely aren’t going so well lately for Teairra Mari. After looking silly while caught in a love triangle last season on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, rumor has it that she won’t be returning to the show.

On top of that, she still owes 50 Cent somewhere in the neighborhood of $30,000 and he wants his money!

Now, Teairra is taking another L after news came out that the singer and reality TV star was arrested Saturday and charged with a DWI. Adding insult to injury, TMZ reports that the car Teairra Mari was driving at the time only had three wheels.

The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star was pulled over after police saw her exiting the Midtown Tunnel in Queens while driving a red Dodge Charger.

It’s not clear who owns the vehicle but reports state the Charger was missing it’s right front wheel at the time Teairra was pulled over.

As Teairra drove, it was observed that the front bumper was dragging on the ground due to the missing wheel, creating quite a show as sparks flew.

When she did exit the vehicle, it was reported that Teairra appeared intoxicated and was having trouble balancing herself. She also reportedly smelled like alcohol. She was arrested for suspicion of DWI and driving without a license.

Teairra Mari’s arrest presents yet another opportunity for 50 Cent to troll her heavily, as he’s been doing for months. And while he did take the opportunity to comment on the arrest, there are so many more jokes that could have been made.

Here’s what 50 Cent did post:

“Jesus take the wheel, A b***h drunk. I still want my money Monday. (Dirt Bag!),” 50 Cent wrote in the caption.

So far, Teairra Mari hasn’t responded to reports about her arrest or to 50 Cent’s latest demand for his money but we’re pretty sure she “ain’t got it.”

Teairra hasn’t posted anything on social media since her arrest and it’s not clear if she’s been released from jail yet. As of late Saturday, she was still behind bars.