The video of adult star Taylor Jackson and her boyfriend having sex in a Telsa Model X on autopilot has racked up more than 4 million views in the past 24 hours.

The video made headlines after showing the 19-year-old and her boyfriend filming themselves as they made out on the driver’s seat while their self-driving car sped down a highway with nobody at the wheel.

As of yesterday, the video, which was uploaded to PornHub last month, had received 2 million views, but after hitting the headlines it now has more than 6 million views at the time of writing, a massive 4 million increase in views in 24 hours.

Taylor was already so pleased with the video’s success earlier this week that she changed her name to ‘Tesla Taylor’ on Twitter and tweeted at Elon Musk about it.

“Earlier this year I was on a road trip with my boyfriend and he asked me to have sex with him while driving,” Taylor said in interview with The Register. “We both thought it was hot and joked about doing it again and putting it on PornHub.”

Taylor Jackson recently shot a #pornographic scene where she and a man in the driver’s seat engaged in various #sex acts while riding in a #Tesla, on #Autopilot 🚘⚡️https://t.co/qrr2qfV7G1

Some people are saying that @elonmusk deserves some blame… Really? — Ayman KHALIL (@akhalil5ecurity) May 9, 2019

Taylor Jackson has become the first person to shoot a pornographic scene in a Tesla on Autopilot. pic.twitter.com/3CHOI4To38 — Ricardo Pais Oliveira ☕️ (@rpOliveira) May 9, 2019

“We thought someone had to have done it before so we looked it up, but we couldn’t find a single video,” Taylor, who is from L.A., California, continued. “A few weeks later I signed up for a PornHub account and this video was one of the first few videos I made.”

Overwhelmed by the response to the video, Jackson said she and her boyfriend might make another one.

“Looking at it now, I feel we could’ve made it better,” she said, according to Fox. “Maybe we will make another one.”

Tesla’s Elon Musk responded to the incident with two jokey tweets.

Turns out there’s more ways to use Autopilot than we imagined — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2019

Shoulda seen it coming … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2019

The company has been working hard to develop its electric cars that can run on autopilot. When switched to autopilot mode the cars are able to steer and brake without the intervention of the driver.

However, the company advises drivers to always ensure that they remain fully attentive and keep their hands on the wheel even when the car is in autopilot mode.

Taylor and her boyfriend also warned against performing the stunt, admitting that it was dangerous.