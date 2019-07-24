Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul’s engagement: Logan Paul suggests it’s not the real deal

Ever since Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul, controversial YouTubers (to say the least), announced their engagement, fans have been busy trying to decide how real the relationship actually is.

Jake Paul has a history of faux relationships, with both of his past relationships with Erika Costell and Alissa Violet actually turning into the real thing.

But this time, Jake and Tana have turned it up a notch (or 11) by getting engaged after dating for just a few weeks. Jake “proposed” to Tana on her 21st birthday in Las Vegas, which some suspect might be for the cameras. Tana is also filming her reality series, Tana Turns 21, for MTV.

Jake’s brother, Logan Paul, doesn’t seem especially convinced that his brother is really in a relationship with Tana. He even expressed his sentiments just a few days before the pair are set to tie the knot.

“I don’t know what’s going on there, man,” Logan said during his KFC Radio interview.

He stated that he thinks there’s a financial incentive for the pair to pretend to be in a relationship, saying that they’re probably splitting the money they make off of the press and videos.

The pair are still milking videos of themselves in engagement photo sessions. Tana even “pranked” Jake by telling him she was pregnant, to which Jake responded by crying.

Jake and Tana are set to walk down the aisle this Saturday.

You can catch Tana on her reality series, Tana Turns 21 on MTV’s YouTube.