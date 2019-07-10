Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are already married? Why some fans think they’ve tied the knot

Are Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul even in a relationship? At this point, only heaven knows what’s really going on with the pair. And either they’re in a relationship, or they’re still heavily committed to the joke.

Controversial YouTube stars Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau announced they were dating in April 2019, after Tana had already experienced not one, but two breakups that year. A lot of people were convinced them getting together was a joke, or at least content for her series, Tana Turns 21.

Jake proposed to Tana during her 21st birthday bash in Las Vegas. The pair were set to tie the knot on June 28, but were allegedly forced to push it back to July 28 for Tana’s show.

The pair posted a set of engagement photos to their respective Instagrams, with #ThePauls on Tana’s account, and a photo of the two holding a sign that says, “Mr. and Mrs.” Tana also showed off the ring (that allegedly cost $125) in a classic engagement shot.

So what makes these different than run of the mill engagement photos? Well, Jake tagged the location of the photos as “MarriageToday,” which made some fans believe they’d already tied the knot.

He also commented on Tana’s set of photos, “till death bb.”

The pair have received lots of congratulations and well wishes, but it seems fans are still confused over what’s real and what’s not.

Perhaps Tana’s show will help clarify things as it unfolds. Catch Tana Turns 21 on MTV’s YouTube with a new episode every Monday.