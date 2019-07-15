Talia Jackson’s wig proves controversial on Netflix’s Family Reunion

Netflix’s new sitcom Family Reunion has a cast of familiar faces such as Sister, Sister’s Tia Mowry and Grey’s Anatomy’s Loretta Devine — but having her big break is actress Talia Jackson, who plays Jade.

The 17-year-old has been acting for several years but this is her first role in a major series. However her appearance on the show is proving somewhat controversial. Specifically her wig.

Jackson plays Jade McKellan — Cocoa (Tia Mowry) and Moz’s (Anthony Alabi) eldest daughter. In the sitcom, Jade is a rebellious teenager, unhappy about the family relocating to Columbus, Georgia from their home in Seattle, Washington.

In the premiere episode, Jade annoys her family with her defiant attitude as she misses partying with her friends in Seattle, but eventually begins to settle down in the McKellan’s new home.

However, it was the wig she was seemingly given to wear for the show that has got people talking — and not in a positive way.

#FamilyReunion are we all just going to ignore Jades wig?!!! pic.twitter.com/7NCXUFLY7f — Nika 😘 (@neekzzzx) July 11, 2019

#FamilyReunion im sorry but why can’t she have her natural hair out. the wig she got on not cutting it😭 pic.twitter.com/PU8DyUww4j — Daliceee Pesos🥵🛍🖇 (@DaliceeePesos) July 10, 2019

#FamilyReunion That wig sittin on her head like pic.twitter.com/94JaOP6ZJj — jessica (@JETPositivity) July 10, 2019

In real life, Talia has incredible natural hair — which was the source of much frustration for viewers, who couldn’t figure out why she was made to wear the wig. Thankfully, it didn’t last for the whole show:

#FamilyReunion. Thank god they took the wig off of Jade pic.twitter.com/zvlmhYd3mf — csoftlips (@csoftlips) July 10, 2019

Who is Talia Jackson?

Jackson appeared on ABC series Station 19 as Zoe but scored her first main role in Family Reunion. The talented actress is also a singer and she has released her first single I’m Not Jealous on all streaming platforms and the music video will be coming very soon.

Talia Jackson’s Instagram page takes you behind the scenes of Family Reunion and she occasionally shares her amazing singing voice, such as this cover of Daniel Caesar’s hit single Best Part.

According to her IMDb, Jackson began auditioning at age 7 and she has a younger brother Armani Jackson, who stars in Netflix’s Little Boxes.

All ten episodes of Family Reunion are currently streaming on Netflix.