Talentless by Scott Disick: What to know about KUWTK star’s clothing line

About a year ago, Scott Disick, the underrated star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, got busy tapping into the entrepreneurial ether that lingers over the Kardashian compounds of Hidden Hills and Calabasas.

He decided it was time for his own empire.

Thus was born Talentless, a debatable name for a fashion-forward line of men’s casual clothing that Disick designs by himself and has brought to the mass market.

In the funny clip we posted below, Grandma MJ is not too keen on the name initially… but sees the clothing first-hand and then warms to the name and even offers a toast to Disick, who has given her three great-grandchildren. She seems genuinely supportive.

Disick and Kourtney’s family include Mason Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick and Reign Aston Disick. Mason and Reign even share a birthday: Dec. 14.

Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, is close to the Kardashian clan and the two co-parent their children.

Who is Scott Disick?

A New Yorker by birth, Scott has been in the public eye for quite some time and was a cover model for young adult romance novels who caught the eye of Kourtney Kardashian in 2006. The two never married yet had three children. He is dating Sofia Richie and still is close to the Kardashians and is by all accounts a “hands-on” dad.

Disick went through some personal rough patches and sought treatment for anger and alcohol issues. His parents both died in a close time period back in 2013, which deeply affected him.

Talentless and beyond

A fashionista like his famous Kardashian family members, Disick kicked off a clothing line called Talentless in a tongue-in-cheek bid to counter the claims that reality TV stars have no talent. His company focuses on comfortable and fashionable casual wear for men, women and children and is mostly hoodies, t-shirts, sweatpants and cargo pants.



The garments seem to be well made and in step with the trends of current casual fashion. And they are comfortable! His website offers a first-time buyer 15 percent discount too. Orders $75 and up get free shipping and there’s a page devoted to helping spread the word for cancer research and fundraising too.

Disick told GQ in an interview, “I think it’s a big F-U to everybody in the world that basically said that anybody that was in the reality business 10, 15 years ago didn’t have talent.”

He will also make a huge splash of his own on TV. The Kar-DAD-shian signed up for his own E! show, Flip It Like Disick, an eight-episode series that reveals he’s pretty handy and astute at the current reality white-hot subject of house flipping.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9/8c on E!