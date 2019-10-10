T.I. and Iggy Azalea: what started their latest feud?

T.I. and Iggy Azalea are embroiled in a nasty feud. What is causing the latest beef between these two, who once collaborated?

Years ago, it appeared the famous rapper was taking Iggy under his wing to teach her the music business. The two collaborated on songs, No Mediocre, and Change Your Life. T.I. even signed Iggy to his Grand Hustle Records.

However, in 2015, their once close-knit working relationship went bust. The Atlanta rapper revealed to Ebro in the Morning that he had “cut ties” with Iggy.

T.I. admitted he parted ways with the Australian rapper because of her Twitter beef with Azealia Banks. He expressed Iggy needed to be more aware of hip hop’s relationship with race, politics, and history.

Today, T.I is further distancing himself from Iggy. In an interview with The Root, he referred to her as the “blunder” in his career.

Exactly 6 years ago today, Iggy Azalea released her “Change Your Life EP” as a digital download and CD. The project includes some of her greatest hits, like ‘Change Your Life’ (ft. T.I.), ‘Work’ & ‘Bounce’. pic.twitter.com/mnNCYRF0Zw — Keeping Up With Iggy Azalea (@azalean1999) October 7, 2019

“I’m still actively looking for another female rapper who can undo the blunder of Iggy Azalea. That is the tarnish of my legacy as far as being a music executive is concerned. To me, this is like when Michael Jordan went to play baseball,” the 39-year-old said.

T.I’s words did not sit well with Iggy, who wasted no time firing back at him.

“Imagine thinking I was his biggest blunder lmaooooooooo. Tip. Sweetie. We have a whole list for you,” she wrote in a since-deleted Tweet.

Iggy didn’t stop there either. Despite taking down her initial response, she chose to use Twitter again to blast her former boss.

“The tea I could spill on what bull this is, but at the end of the day, I think people can see it’s clear he’s salty. He’s a huge misogynist and has never been able to have a conversation with any woman in which he doesn’t speak like a fortune cookie,” is what she wrote and deleted according to E! News.

T.I. and Iggy Azalea are in the middle of a heated feud. He has yet to respond to her latest words, but their beef is far from over.

There is no denying T.I played a part in helping launch Iggy’s career. There is also no question Iggy is a talented musician, whose musical career has been overshadowed by her feuds on social media.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

Along with T.I., Iggy is also currently feuding with Wendy Williams over remarks the talk show host made about her on The Wendy Williams Show.