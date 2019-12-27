Swedish singer Beldina dies at 31: Fans and friends grieve on Twitter

Swedish singer Beldina has passed away at the age of 31. Beldina’s friend, Katja Andersson, confirmed on Facebook that she died on December 20.

“Feels pretty unreal to post this… In loving memory of Beldina Nyadwe. With extreme saddened hearts our beautiful sister and dear friend has left us too soon. Sing from the heavens. Rest amongst the Angels.”

Feels pretty unreal to post this… In loving memory of Beldina Nyadwe 🤍 With extreme saddened hearts our beautiful… Posted by Katja Andersson on Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Cause of death

Although Andersson’s Facebook post did not state the cause of death, Beldina’s final social media messages had hinted at an imminent tragedy.

On December 19, she posted an ominous message to her Twitter account that friends and fans later interpreted as a cry for help.

“trying to get to heaven,” the message read.

trying to get to heaven ✧･ﾟ˚ ✩ ♆☽ ˚･ﾟ✧ — BELDINA (@Beldina) December 19, 2019

Shortly afterward, she tweeted: “i wish someone could convince me to stay”

i wish someone could convince me to stay — BELDINA (@Beldina) December 20, 2019

The tweets generally went unnoticed at the time she posted them. People responded to the messages too late. Many of her friends and fans have been expressing regret, saying that she could have been helped if people had taken note of the messages. Many of the late responses to her final Twitter posts were apologetic.

I love you, Beldina. My heart is heavy I missed this. — Lyric (@lyricspoetic) December 25, 2019

My sweet girl I love you I’m sorry 💔💔😔😔🌹🌹🌹🌹 hope your soul finds the peace you were looking for — “fuck off” — Logan Roy (@DDotOmen) December 25, 2019

I’m so sorry 💔 — WildYouth (@Everyonesbabyy) December 25, 2019

I am so sorry Beldina. Rest in paradise my sweet angel 😢 — Karla Moy (@hustleGRL) December 26, 2019

R.I.P sis. You are re-United with your mom ❤️ I will forever miss you — Biggity Bounce🏁 (@biggity_bounce) December 26, 2019

Who was Beldina?

Beldina Nelly Raduodi Nyadwe was born on July 7, 1988, according to Katja Andersson’s Facebook post. She was born in Stockholm, Sweden, but was of Kenyan ancestry.

Beldina was a singer, model, and a member of the famous Adolf Fredriks Flickkör, the girls’ choir from the prestigious Adolf Fredrik’s Music Classes in Stockholm, Sweden.

She performed with the choir in songs from their albums, including Like Crystal That’s Gleaming (2001) and Split Vision (2006) and also provided vocals for the song, titled Get Down To The Party, from Danny Saucedo’s Play It For The Girls ‎(2007).

Beldina worked as a “runway high fashion model” for Elle Magazine in Stockholm in 2018 and was the lead model for Adidas’s Caliroots spring collection campaign in Los Angeles later that year.

She released a mixtape, titled Opening Act in 2014, followed by an EP, Intermission. She recently released an R&B single, titled HMU (Hit Me Up) in November, and another single, titled iLY, in December.

In her music, she collaborated with stars Pharrell, Timbuktu, and Childish Gambino.