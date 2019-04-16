Suzanne Somers bathtub pic on Instagram divides fans

Suzanne Somers, best known for her role as Chrissy Snow on Three’s Company and as Carol Foster-Lambert on Step by Step, has divided fans over her sultry Instagram pic.

The 72-year-old actress posted a nude bathtub photo to her followers as she soaked up the sun with the following caption. “Nice way to enjoy the daisies blooming on the mountain. Happy Superbloom!”

The sultry snap has garnered over 8,000 likes from her followers but the actress got a mixed response in the comments. Most users praised the actress, including Playboy model and Baywatch star Pamela Anderson who commented the “The good life” in approval of the photo along with a star emoji.

Another fan added, “You still got it.”

“Omg yes! You’re the coolest! Can you start a SS Wellness retreat? Another impressed fan asked.

While most of the responses were positive, Somers was attacked by trolls, one of which questioned the appropriateness of the Instagram photo.

“Don’t care to see a 76-year-old in a tub and you do know what you are doing and it’s totally inappropriate,” one Instagram user commented.

Many fans responded to the troll arguing that the actress is well covered in the photo while others accused the troll of jealousy.

Another commenter accused the actress of going nude to sell more products.

“If you are naked in a tub it conjures up a whole new buyer,” the commenter wrote.

Somers is a breast cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with stage II breast cancer in 2000 and reportedly had a lumpectomy and radiation. The actress authored a book, Knockout about alternative treatments to chemotherapy.

Somers frequently shares recipes, beauty and skincare tips with her 76,000 Instagram followers.

Suzanne Somers has been married to Alan Hamel since 1977, the Step by Step actress has six grandchildren including actress Camelia Somers.