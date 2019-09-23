Susan L. Oberg: Who is Sid Haig’s wife?

Over the weekend, actor Sid Haig passed away at the age of 80. The actor was known most recently for his appearance as a popular character named Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie’s films including House of 1,000 Corpses and new release 3 From Hell.

Haig who was involved in many other television and film roles over the years, was active for nearly 60 years in Hollywood. He leaves behind a loving wife. Many fans are now wondering about who Sid Haig’s wife Susan L. Oberg is.

Haig’s wife shares final Instagram photo before his death

Sid Haig’s wife was presumably with him during his final moments before passing. Oberg shared an Instagram photo which appears to be her holding her husband’s hand prior to his death. She also provided details of her husband’s passing, which occurred on Saturday (Sept. 21), saying “This came as a shock to all of us.”

Her caption also mentions, “Husband, Father, Grandfather, Friend. Goodnight, my love. We will find each other again, next time. I love you.” Here’s a look at that final Instagram photo from Susan L. Oberg.

That Instagram photo has gone on to receive nearly 51,000 Likes and over 11,000 of this report as fans pay their respects to the late actor.

Many of Sid’s fans may have also met his wife, as she was often by Haig’s side for his various comic, horror convention, interview appearances, and other promotional events over the past decade or so.

Who is Susan L. Oberg?

Susan L. Oberg was involved in her late husband’s film career, helping with several projects. She was born on September 11, 1972, so she just celebrated her 47th birthday earlier this month. Oberg grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and continued her college education there as she attended Temple University’s Tyler School of Art.

She’d graduate in 1996 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in metals. Sid Haig and Susan married as of November 2007, with their marriage going on 12 years now. Haig shared several photos via Instagram as he looked back on their special day.

As far as her career, Oberg is a published poet and former body-piercer. Over the past 12 years, Susan has also done work on several films which had Haig in them.

She worked as a creative consultant, unit publicist, and then as an assistant for Haig on at least three projects, per IMDB.

That includes 2007’s Brotherhood of Blood and 2009’s Dark Moon Rising. More recently she helped as part of the crew for the crime/action/drama film called High on the Hog, which stars her husband Sid Haig.

Here’s a look at the official trailer for the new film starring Sid Haig in the lead role.

High on the Hog is currently available for on-demand streaming rental or purchase through various sources online including YouTube. Sid Haig also appears in the brand new movie 3 From Hell, the latest part of Rob Zombie’s trilogy of films with Haig as Captain Spaulding.