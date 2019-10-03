Country singer Jon Pardi is closing out 2019 with fanfare and new love. The singer had a Johnny Cash and June Carter moment earlier this week, proposing to his fiancee Summer Duncan on stage. It was a moment that felt like a scene from the Joaquin Phoenix film Walk the Line.

The 34-year-old musician proposed onstage at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday evening. It all happened during the second night of his Nashville leg of the Heartache Medication Tour.

Fellow country singer Dierks Bently captured the magical stage moment:

Here a fan caught the actual proposal:

Creatively, Pardi’s in tall cotton too as he released his third studio album, Heartache Medication, on September 27, and is receiving excellent critical reviews.

California girl Summer Duncan is in the Heartache Medication video above, which is where the two fall for each other. But they had been dating for a long time — actually since 2017 per the timeline on Summer Duncan’s Facebook page.

In the video she catches Pardi’s eye and dances with him and leaves the bar, Pardi no longer the sad bastard mourning a lost love.

Summer Duncan: Who is Jon Pardi’s new fiancee?

From the looks of her endorsements and client list on Instagram, she is a model spokesperson for several beauty products, including cruelty-free cosmetic line Lique Lips, and has modeled for a hair extension brand.

A hairstylist, Duncan has used her Facebook account frequently to show the progression of their relationship; this was during the summer:

Posted by Summer Duncan on Saturday, July 27, 2019

Reports from CountryFancast.com say it was Pardi’s mother who arranged the meeting and that she knew they were perfect for each other.

The couple has been dating since 2017:

