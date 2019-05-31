Suki Waterhouse: Who is new Batman Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend?

Following news that Warner Bros officially approved Twilight actor Robert Pattinson as the new Batman, one of the questions fans seeking information about Pattinson have been asking is who is the new Batman dating?

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson, who rose to stardom following his breakout role as the vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise, were spotted Wednesday on a romantic walk through a park in Los Angeles.

The two were photographed walking along leisurely and holding hands.

Suki was casually dressed in denim shorts that showed off her long legs, a T-shirt, a blue jacket, trainers, and sunglasses, while her Batman beau Pattinson, who previously dated singer FKA twigs (Tahliah Debrett Barnett), was dressed in a button-up shirt, black pants, a ball cap, and sunglasses.

Suki Waterhouse and the new Batman actor were first reported to be dating last year, and although they tried to keep their relationship private, they were photographed engaging in major PDA last July.

If you are wondering who Suki Waterhouse is, here is everything you need to know about her.

Who is Suki Waterhouse?

Suki Waterhouse was born on January 5, 1992, which makes her 27. She was born in Hammersmith, London, but grew up in Chiswick. Her parents are Elizabeth and Norman Waterhouse. Elizabeth is a nurse who specializes in cancer treatment while Norman is a plastic surgeon.

Suki is a model, actress, and fashion entrepreneur. She has an older brother Charlie and two sisters, Madeleine and Imogen.

She previously dated actor Bradley Cooper. She has also been linked in the past with other stars such as James Marsden and Richard Madden.

Suki began her career as a model when she was 16. She modeled lingerie for Marks and Spencer when she was 19. She has modeled for top brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Sass & bide, Pepe Jeans, Lucy in Disguise, H&M, Swatch, and Alice + Olivia.

She has appeared on the covers of top fashion magazines such as Vogue. She has also appeared on the cover of different international versions of Elle (Korean and British), L’Officiel, Marie Claire, Lucky, and Grazia.

She has done photo shoots for Love Magazine, Stylist Magazine, Elle, and Velour, and walked the runway for top brands such as Balenciaga and Burberry.

At London Fashion Week in February 2014, she posed nude for Dominic Jones Jewelry’s autumn-winter campaign.

In 2016, Suki Waterhouse co-founded Pop & Suki with pal Poppy Jamie and Leo Seigal. Pop & Suki is an accessories brand targeted at Millennials.

Suki is also an actress. She played Marlene in The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015) and Arlen in The Bad Batch (2016) directed by Ana Lily Amirpour. She appeared as Cecily of York in Starz’s The White Princess (2017) directed by Philippa Gregory and as The Girl in The Girl Who Invented Kissing (2017).

She played Quintana “Q” Bisset in Billionaire Boys Club (2018) and starred alongside Ansel Elgort and Patricia Clarkson as Elena in the film Jonathan (2018), directed by Bill Oliver. She played Ms. Norman in Detective Pikachu (2019).

Suki’s other recent film credits include the roles of Sarah Lacey in Assassination Nation (2018), Ash in Future World (2018), Mary Brunner in Charlie Says (2018), Iris Evans in Bittersweet Symphony (2019), and Violet in Killers Anonymous (2019).