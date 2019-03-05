Steven Greener: Who is Tamron Hall’s husband and baby daddy?

Tamron Hall announced yesterday that she was not only expecting a little bundle of joy — but was also married.

The 48-year-old broadcast journalist didn’t mention her husband by name, but after sharing a photo of him on Instagram, reports identified him as Steven Greener, a music producer with years of experience in the music industry.

Greener was appointed the Head of Music Talent Management by Primary Wave back in the summer of 2017, which oversees the music for many well-known artists. Their catalog includes Cee Lo Green, Fantasia, Melissa Etheridge, Brandy, Cypress Hill, and many more.

Greener has actually been in the music industry for years, starting his career with Benny Medina and Jeff Pollack managing Will Smith. Variety also reports that he has worked on projects with Samuel L. Jackson, Bernie Mac, Roseanne Barr, and Blair Underwood.

However, Greener doesn’t appear to live in the public eye as much as his wife, and doesn’t appear to have any active social media accounts. However, he does make appearances at professional conferences.

At a panel at REVOLT Music Conference in 2016, Greener revealed that he helped create the hit show, Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

It’s not yet known how Tamron and Steven started dating, when they got together, or even when they got married. However, Tamron did reveal she was dating someone from the entertainment industry back in 2017 when she did an interview with Steve Harvey.

The pregnancy news appeared to be a big surprise for her followers, as previous photos on her social media were all of her without a bump.

On Instagram, she revealed that her doctor had previously warned her against sharing the news just to make sure she was in a good place with the pregnancy. She’s now 32 weeks along.

Steven wasn’t part of the pregnancy announcement, possibly because Tamron’s Instagram account is dedicated to her and her followers. He remains behind the camera as an excited dad to be.

Tamron Hall is currently 32 weeks pregnant, which puts her due date in early May.