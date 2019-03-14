Home > People

Steve Soto tribute airs on Deadly Class after Adolescents and Agent Orange bassist’s death

Steve Soto death tribute on Deadly Class
The tribute to Steve Soto which aired on Deadly Class following his death. Pic credit: Syfy

The most recent episode of Syfy series Deadly Class paid tribute to bassist Steve Soto of Agent Orange, who died last year at the age of 54.

The pilot episode of the show back in December 2018 featured the band’s song ‘Too Young to Die’, from Agent Orange’s debut album Living in Darkness.

Soto was an influential punk rock artist with the ability to play multiple instruments but was primarily known as a bassist. His career spanned many decades starting in the late ’70s and he was planning a tour before his untimely death.

Soto was a founding member of the Adolescents and Agent Orange. The late punk rocker also contributed to Legal Weapon, Joyride, Manic Hispanic and 22 Jacks.

At the time of his death, reported to be from unknown causes, many tributes poured in on social media from Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Dos, John Feldman and many more.

Thank you Steve Soto #stevesoto #adolescents

Filmmaker John Roecker thanked Deadly Class for the tribute to his friend Steve Soto at the end of Episode 9, Kids of the Black Hole.

The title of the Deadly Class episode is an Adolescents song of the same name.

Steve Soto was of Mexican descent and passed away in his sleep at age 54. He was not married at the time of his death and had no children.

Deadly Class airs on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.

