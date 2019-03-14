The most recent episode of Syfy series Deadly Class paid tribute to bassist Steve Soto of Agent Orange, who died last year at the age of 54.

The pilot episode of the show back in December 2018 featured the band’s song ‘Too Young to Die’, from Agent Orange’s debut album Living in Darkness.

Soto was an influential punk rock artist with the ability to play multiple instruments but was primarily known as a bassist. His career spanned many decades starting in the late ’70s and he was planning a tour before his untimely death.

Soto was a founding member of the Adolescents and Agent Orange. The late punk rocker also contributed to Legal Weapon, Joyride, Manic Hispanic and 22 Jacks.

At the time of his death, reported to be from unknown causes, many tributes poured in on social media from Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Dos, John Feldman and many more.

We are truly at a loss for words to hear about the passing of our great friend Steve Soto. The nicest guy in punk rock. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.

RIP #SteveSoto ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4Cs1cCyBqD — The Vandals (@TheVandals) June 28, 2018

I just found out Steve Soto passed away. He fought through so many health issues & they finally caught up. He was one of the most positive people I ever knew. Did the whole @VansWarpedTour with the Adolescents in a van last summer.

RIP my friend. — KevinLyman (@KevinLyman) June 28, 2018

Oh no. So sorry brother. This is truly a great loss for our community, scene, and beyond. So much love and positivity to The Adolescents and their crew, past and present. Rest In Power Steve Soto! https://t.co/3yiO82LfNm — ChrisDos (@ChrisDos) June 28, 2018

Filmmaker John Roecker thanked Deadly Class for the tribute to his friend Steve Soto at the end of Episode 9, Kids of the Black Hole.

@BenjaminWadzy @DeadlyClassSYFY Deadly Class has class. Thank you for remembering my friend Steve Soto. pic.twitter.com/m1uQY8yfvg — John Roecker (@RoeckerSvengali) March 14, 2019

The title of the Deadly Class episode is an Adolescents song of the same name.

Steve Soto was of Mexican descent and passed away in his sleep at age 54. He was not married at the time of his death and had no children.

Deadly Class airs on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SYFY.