Steve Lodge: Who is Vicki Gunvalson’s boyfriend?

Steve Lodge has been a part of The Real Housewives of Orange County for a while now. He is Vicki Gunvalson’s boyfriend, and so far her children approve of her choice.

After a lot of drama with Brooks Ayers, Vicki Gunvalson met Steve Lodge. The two have been solid overall, but it hasn’t always been easy.

When The Real Housewives of Orange County viewers met Steve Lodge, some of them were skeptical immediately. Everyone wanted to know who he was and what he was about.

Who is Steve Lodge?

First off, Steve Lodge is a father and a grandfather. He and Vicki Gunvalson are at the same stage in life — both are previously married with children and grandchildren.

Aside from the personal aspects, Steve Lodge is ex-military and a former homicide detective.

He has lived in California for his entire life and also dabbled in politics. In fact, some of that brings up a lot of questions regarding his relationship with Vicki Gunvalson.

Allegations against Steve Lodge

Back in 2012 and 2016, Steve Lodge ran for Anaheim City Council. Some of his past was brought up, including some pretty serious allegations.

In 1990, Steve Lodge was under fire regarding an incident that occurred while he was a policeman. There was an altercation with a man who alleged that Lodge used excessive force when pursuing him after he jaywalked.

Both the man and Steve Lodge had different accounts of what happened. He was sued and the court awarded the alleged victim $612,000.

Relationship with Vicki Gunvalson

Steve Lodge began dating Vicki Gunvalson back in 2016. The two have currently been together two and a half years, with their two-year anniversary happening back in February.

As they come up on celebrating three years together, speculation about where they are headed has been gaining strength.

This season on The Real Housewives of Orange County, they found themselves in hot water with Kelly Dodd. Steve Lodge has remained friends with Michael Dodd since his split from his ex-wife. He even set him up with someone both he and Vicki Gunvalson knew.

As you can imagine, that didn’t sit well with Kelly Dodd, and she definitely let Vicki Gunvalson know about that.

What the future holds for Steve Lodge and Vicki Gunvalson remains to be seen.

