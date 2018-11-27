Stephen Hillenburg death: Tributes pour in as SpongeBob SquarePants creator dies, ALS complications revealed as cause of death

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of the worldwide animated hit Nickelodeon cartoon series SpongeBob SquarePants, died on Monday at the age of 57.

Mr. Hillenburg’s cast of delightful characters in Spongebob were translated all over the world, and his death has many in the creative arts mourning his passing.

He died of complications related to Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as motor neurone disease (MND), or Lou Gehrig’s disease, a condition he was diagnosed with back in March of 2017.

On Twitter, many expressed their sadness at his passing, including Nickelodeon:

💛 We are sad to share the news of the passing of Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of SpongeBob SquarePants. Today, we are observing a moment of silence to honor his life and work. 💛 — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) November 27, 2018

Stan Lee and Stephen Hillenburg two great creators and inspiration both dead in the month of November. My heart can’t take it 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/B7jP4yKktI — JR – Anime & Comics fan (@Jrnotjnr18) November 27, 2018

Spongebob is the most influential cartoon of my generation hands down. The show will always have a special meaning to me and I’m thankful for all the laughs it has given me over the years. RIP Stephen Hillenburg and thanks for sharing Spongebob with the world pic.twitter.com/KshNDDcmDL — Tripp (@Tripphammr) November 27, 2018

Nickelodeon said in a statement:

We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS. He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family.

They added:

Steve imbued ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ with a unique sense of humor and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere. His utterly original characters and the world of Bikini Bottom will long stand as a reminder of the value of optimism, friendship and the limitless power of imagination.

Mr. Hillenburg was well prepared academically to imagine such an animation as SpongeBob, earning a degree from Humboldt State University in Natural Resource Planning and Interpretation, with an emphasis on marine resources. He went on to teach marine biology in California, and this lead to his creative side kicking in as he illustrated a world which we came to love as Bikini Bottom.

This artistic side of him was leading to a full-fledged animation career by 1987, when he furthered his education at California Institute of Arts in Valencia with a Master of Fine Arts earned in 1992.

He then worked for Nickelodeon as a director and writer on Nickelodeon’s animated series Rocko’s Modern Life.

SpongeBob SquarePants finally had a home on Nick beginning May 1, 1999. The appeal of the animation crossed generations as awards rolled in for Hillenburg. He won Emmys, Annie Awards, and ASACP Awards.

Hillenburg created the 2014 The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie and the sequel, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, in 2015.

A native of Oklahoma, Mr. Hillenburg leaves behind his wife Karen Hillenburg and son Clay.