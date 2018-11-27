Stephen Hillenburg death: Tributes pour in as SpongeBob SquarePants creator dies, ALS complications revealed as cause of death

Stephen Hillenburg and SpongeBob SquarePants
Stephen Hillenburg was 57 at the time of his death. His most famous animation, SpongeBob SquarePants, is an enduring legacy around the world. Pic credit: Nickelodeon

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of the worldwide animated hit Nickelodeon cartoon series SpongeBob SquarePants, died on Monday at the age of 57.

Mr. Hillenburg’s cast of delightful characters in Spongebob were translated all over the world, and his death has many in the creative arts mourning his passing.

He died of complications related to Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as motor neurone disease (MND), or Lou Gehrig’s disease, a condition he was diagnosed with back in March of 2017.

On Twitter, many expressed their sadness at his passing, including Nickelodeon:

Nickelodeon said in a statement:

We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS. He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family.

They added:

Steve imbued ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ with a unique sense of humor and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere. His utterly original characters and the world of Bikini Bottom will long stand as a reminder of the value of optimism, friendship and the limitless power of imagination.

Mr. Hillenburg was well prepared academically to imagine such an animation as SpongeBob, earning a degree from Humboldt State University in Natural Resource Planning and Interpretation, with an emphasis on marine resources. He went on to teach marine biology in California, and this lead to his creative side kicking in as he illustrated a world which we came to love as Bikini Bottom.

This artistic side of him was leading to a full-fledged animation career by 1987, when he furthered his education at California Institute of Arts in Valencia with a Master of Fine Arts earned in 1992.

He then worked for Nickelodeon as a director and writer on Nickelodeon’s animated series Rocko’s Modern Life.

SpongeBob SquarePants finally had a home on Nick beginning May 1, 1999. The appeal of the animation crossed generations as awards rolled in for Hillenburg. He won Emmys, Annie Awards, and ASACP Awards.

Hillenburg created the 2014 The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie and the sequel, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, in 2015.

A native of Oklahoma, Mr. Hillenburg leaves behind his wife Karen Hillenburg and son Clay.

