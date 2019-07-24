Stephanie Pratt resurrects decade old ‘sex tape’ feud between Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag

Drama never dies, especially when you reboot a feud-filled series like The Hills ten years after it went off the air.
Last night, Stephanie Pratt spilled some serious tea as she accused her sister-in-law, Heidi Montag, of spreading a rumor about a sex tape between former bestie Lauren Conrad and her ex, Jason Wahler.
While Spencer Pratt took the fall for tape, Stephanie took to Instagram to reveal that it was actually Heidi all along who had started the rumor.
“omg and Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover, and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago. You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count- you pay her),” Stephanie wrote.
Drama follows me 🤦♀️ lolz I’m drained from this year. So happy to be back home in London, where evil siblings don’t exist… but instead the MOST lovely people in the world- you guys are my family these days. I am so grateful, it makes my heart hurt 😂🥰Thank you for making me feel like I belong somewhere 💕(Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here). 👍🏻 omg and Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover 🙈 and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago. You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count- you pay her). @justinbobbybrescia you were my rock the entire series- I love you & thank you. PS: spoiler alert… we NEVER hooked up. Audrina is crazy 🥴😢 like you dated this guy ten years ago… you married someone else & have a child with him! And-As if you liked Justin!! you were dating someone off camera!! 😂(the guy u went on a blind date with the night after the festival)! No one plays a better victim than you 👏🏻 (OMG you actually should go into acting)!!! Ughhh and all the months you spent trying to get all of the girls against me… I mean thats Speidi’s job!!! Truth: I did not watch last nights episode Bc I didn’t want to re-live my “friend” attacking my character & making up lies about me when I have ALWAYS been a good friend to you. (You should watch the original Hills for a memory refresher) I am still utterly shocked & hurt you did this to me for camera time. I will always be honest, I’ve been on reality tv for 11 years straight… I can’t be anything except straight up REAL. I have no interest in being fake, pretending my life is perfect. That was my #PrattCast recap LOL. I love you all & need your support to get thru the struggles- thank you a million times over 🥰 Are you guys enjoying the series?! 😁CONGRATS @mtv for for a series 2!!!! 🎉🍾🎊 love you guys!! 😘 Ok time for a nap, literally what an exhausting year 🤦♀️#hibernationmode in full effect 😴😉 KEEP IT 💯
Stephanie also ranted about how drama follows her, that she never hooked up with Justin Bobby despite claims otherwise and that it was her brother and sister-in-law’s agenda to get “all of the girls turned against her.”
Thus far, none of the The Hills: New Beginnings cast has responded to Stephanie’s Insta-rant.
The Hills: New Beginnings airs on Mondays at 10/9c on MTV.