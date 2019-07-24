Stephanie Pratt resurrects decade old ‘sex tape’ feud between Lauren Conrad and Heidi Montag

Drama never dies, especially when you reboot a feud-filled series like The Hills ten years after it went off the air.

Last night, Stephanie Pratt spilled some serious tea as she accused her sister-in-law, Heidi Montag, of spreading a rumor about a sex tape between former bestie Lauren Conrad and her ex, Jason Wahler.

While Spencer Pratt took the fall for tape, Stephanie took to Instagram to reveal that it was actually Heidi all along who had started the rumor.

“omg and Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover, and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago. You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count- you pay her),” Stephanie wrote.

Stephanie also ranted about how drama follows her, that she never hooked up with Justin Bobby despite claims otherwise and that it was her brother and sister-in-law’s agenda to get “all of the girls turned against her.”

Thus far, none of the The Hills: New Beginnings cast has responded to Stephanie’s Insta-rant.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs on Mondays at 10/9c on MTV.