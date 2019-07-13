Stephanie Niznik dies aged 52, cause of death not yet revealed

Stephanie Niznik, the actress known for her role as Nina Feeney in The WB’s Everwood and Kell Perim in Star Trek: Insurrection, died in Encino, California, on Sunday, June 23, at 52 years old.

Niznik, a native of Bangor, Maine, was born in May 1967. She graduated from Duke University with majors in theater and Russian. She obtained a masters degree from the California Institute of Arts (Cal Arts) before taking up acting.

So far, no cause of death has been revealed for Stephanie Niznik.

When fans of the actress learned of her sudden passing, tributes poured in on Twitter.

Stephanie’s acting career started in the mid-1990s and her film credits include her role as Diana in the Exit to Eden (1994), Shauna in Twilight of the Golds (1996), and Emanda Maine in Dear God (1996), Robin Connors in Memorial Day 1998), Stephanie in Kismet (1999), and Alexandra in Spiders II: Breeding Ground (2001).

She played Dot in The Twenty (2009.) and Kell Perim in Star Trek: Insurrection (1998).

Her TV credits include Agent Judith Phillips in the TV series Vanishing Son (19995), Laurie Hayes in Renegade (1995), and Dorie Sanders in Murder, She Wrote (1995).

She played Maggie Bryce in The Sentinel (1996), Rose in Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman (1997), Debra Carbol in Sliders (1997), Lt. “Hobo” Green in JAG (1997), Dr. Roget in the 1998 TV film Mr. Murder, and Kelly Short in the TV film Emma’s Wish (1998).

She is best known for her role in The WB’s Everwood (2002-2006) as Nina Feeney, the Brown family’s neighbor and Dr. Andy Brown’s (Treat Williams) love interest.

She also appeared as Carol in Grey’s Anatomy (200)7, as Jo Weller-Clarke in Life is Wild (2007-2008), Deborah Radley in CSI: Miami (2008), Sharon Bellows in NCIS (2009), and Dr. Evelyn Ariza in Lost (2009).

Niznik and her Everwood co-stars — Treat Williams, Emily VanCamp, Vivien Cardon, John Beasley, Gregory Smith, Tom Amandes, Justin Baldoni, Debra Mooney, Vivien Cardone, and John Beasley — reunited at the Television Critics Association press tour in 2017 for the show’s 15th anniversary

Before she died she was an active volunteer for several charity organizations.

Stephanie Niznik is survived by her mother, brother and stepfather, and her dogs Nucleus and Jake.