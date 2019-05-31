Steph Curry hair lint on eBay: People are trying to sell Drake’s ‘haul’ under username DraymondShouldntWear23

After Drake took to Instagram on Thursday night to tell his nearly 58 million followers that he was auctioning off the lint he plucked from Steph Curry’s hair on eBay under the username DraymondShouldntWear23, many people took to the site under the same username to offer what they claimed to be the authentic item.

Rapper and Toronto Raptors ambassador Drake was the center of attention during Game 1 of the 2019 NBA finals on Thursday night between Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors, which the Raptors won 118-109.

And Drake was clearly enjoying the attention as he trolled Warriors’ Steph Curry with an autographed throwback Toronto Raptors Dell Curry jersey which recalls that Curry’s dad played with the Toronto Raptors from 1999 to 2002.

When Sonya and Dell Curry noticed that @Drake has a Raptors Dell Curry Jersey on 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3O3dTzEr3V — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) May 31, 2019

Drake also ended up having a heated exchange with Warrior’s Draymond Green after Raptors won the game, and according to many observers (see video below), Drake appeared to call Green “trash.”

Drake called Dray "trash" immediately after the Raptors won Game 1 😳 pic.twitter.com/vJluvzUCFa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 31, 2019

Draymond didn't want to talk about Drake "Do you have a question about basketball?" pic.twitter.com/oGUM2oLiK7 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) May 31, 2019

After Drake plucked lint out of Curry’s hair during the game he took to Instagram to post the video clip below of himself picking the lint out of Curry’s hair.

He also told his nearly 58 million followers that he was auctioning off the lint from Curry’s hair on eBay under the username DraymondShouldntWear23.

This was obviously a way of trolling Green by suggesting that he was not worthy of wearing the legendary Michael Jordan’s number 23. Drake was almost certainly joking when he said he was going to sell the lint on eBay because it doesn’t appear that he kept the lint after he took it out of Curry’s hair.

If you look closely at the video, it looks like he actually flicked it off his finger after he picked it out of Curry’s hair, and didn’t keep it.

However, on Friday morning, several people, who apparently anticipated that some die-hard fans might take the ridiculous offer seriously, took to eBay to sell Curry’s hair lint under the username DraymondShouldntWear23.

Drake picks lint out of Steph Curry’s hair and offers to sell it on eBay.

Any takers?#WeTheNorth #NBAFinals #StrenghtInNumbers pic.twitter.com/r7Xv7M4mIu — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) May 31, 2019

DRAKE IS REALLY SELLING HAIR LINT WITH THE USERNAME DRAYMONDSHOULDNTWEAR23 pic.twitter.com/aida5tRk2n — ً (@NYYDJ2) May 31, 2019

.@Drake kept the talking going on Instagram after Game 1. pic.twitter.com/jd6rjdg45m — ESPN (@espn) May 31, 2019

Drake was getting lint out of Steph’s hair!!! Also takes a jab at Draymond 👀 pic.twitter.com/ApdiKW34DP — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 31, 2019

Drake took over the acting game getting wheelchair boners on Degrassi Then Drake took over the music game by letting you know no 4am voicemail is safe Then Drake took over the troll game by picking lint out of Steph Curry’s hair like a dad WHILE WEARING DADS JERSEY A legend pic.twitter.com/MmPGcIRAA2 — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) May 31, 2019

Drake selling Stephs lint hair on eBay with the username as “DraymondShouldntWear23” …. #SMH #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/KiM7sGxPkQ — Fritzie Villegas (@friville) May 31, 2019

Can we talk about how @Drake held @StephenCurry30’s lint the whole game. Now he’s selling it on EBay “Steph curry lint with a touch of Palm sweat” 1mil pic.twitter.com/90jC1N4nof — Lindsins (@LINDSINS) May 31, 2019

There was one offer, created and deactivated shortly afterwards, on which the lint reached more than $90,000. Could that have been the real Drake?

However, we like to believe that no one would actually want to buy a lint plucked out of another person’s hair — not even Steph Curry’s – for $90,000.

Despite Drake’s merciless trolling, he is known to be a huge fan of the Warriors.

It’s so amazing that Drake had to wear a nike sweat band on his arm because he wanted to cover up his Steph Curry and Kevin Durant tattoo’s. I love everything about the NBA Finals pic.twitter.com/88DFnuANbF — Faizal Khamisa (@SNFaizalKhamisa) May 31, 2019

Drake reportedly even has tattoos dedicated to the Curry (number 30) and Kevin Durant (number 35) on his arm, which he covered with a black armband during the game at Scotiabank Arena.