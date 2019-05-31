Home > People

Steph Curry hair lint on eBay: People are trying to sell Drake’s ‘haul’ under username DraymondShouldntWear23

By
31st May 2019 12:01 PM ET
Drake
Drake told his Instagram followers he would auction off Steph Curry’s hair lint on eBay. Pic credit: @ImageCollect/Admedia

After Drake took to Instagram on Thursday night to tell his nearly 58 million followers that he was auctioning off the lint he plucked from Steph Curry’s hair on eBay under the username DraymondShouldntWear23, many people took to the site under the same username to offer what they claimed to be the authentic item.

Rapper and Toronto Raptors ambassador Drake was the center of attention during Game 1 of the 2019 NBA finals on Thursday night between Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors, which the Raptors won 118-109.

And Drake was clearly enjoying the attention as he trolled Warriors’ Steph Curry with an autographed throwback Toronto Raptors Dell Curry jersey which recalls that Curry’s dad played with the Toronto Raptors from 1999 to 2002.

Drake also ended up having a heated exchange with Warrior’s Draymond Green after Raptors won the game, and according to many observers (see video below), Drake appeared to call Green “trash.”

Drake said he plans to auction off lint from Curry’s hair on eBay

After Drake plucked lint out of Curry’s hair during the game he took to Instagram to post the video clip below of himself picking the lint out of Curry’s hair.

He also told his nearly 58 million followers that he was auctioning off the lint from Curry’s hair on eBay under the username DraymondShouldntWear23.

This was obviously a way of trolling Green by suggesting that he was not worthy of wearing the legendary Michael Jordan’s number 23. Drake was almost certainly joking when he said he was going to sell the lint on eBay because it doesn’t appear that he kept the lint after he took it out of Curry’s hair.

If you look closely at the video, it looks like he actually flicked it off his finger after he picked it out of Curry’s hair, and didn’t keep it.

However, on Friday morning, several people, who apparently anticipated that some die-hard fans might take the ridiculous offer seriously, took to eBay to sell Curry’s hair lint under the username DraymondShouldntWear23.

Steph Curry hair lint on eBay
Steph Curry’s alleged “hair lint” for sale on eBay. Pic credit: eBay

There was one offer, created and deactivated shortly afterwards, on which the lint reached more than $90,000. Could that have been the real Drake?

Steph Curry's hair lint on eBay
More listing trying to sell Drake’s “Steph Curry hair lint” on eBay. Pic credit: eBay

However, we like to believe that no one would actually want to buy a lint plucked out of another person’s hair — not even Steph Curry’s – for $90,000.

Despite Drake’s merciless trolling, he is known to be a huge fan of the Warriors.

Drake reportedly even has tattoos dedicated to the Curry (number 30) and Kevin Durant (number 35) on his arm, which he covered with a black armband during the game at Scotiabank Arena.

