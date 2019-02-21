Soulja Boy trashes Blac Chyna after alleged fight, break up over Tyga

Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna’s relationship is already over before it even got a chance. Just weeks after learning that the Crank That rapper was next in line to date Rob Kardashian’s ex, we’re learning that they’ve already called it quits.

TMZ reports that Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna ended things after a huge argument over her baby daddy Tyga. They also said that Chyna called things off because she felt that the two just weren’t looking for the same things.

News of the break up came soon after another TMZ report claiming that the entire reason Soulja Boy and Blac Chyna got together in the first place was to get back at Tyga.

On Thursday morning, Soulja Boy confirmed his break up with Blac Chyna when he tweeted and then deleted, “I just wanted to see what the p***y felt like.”

Soon after, Soulja Boy apologized for taking aim at Blac Chyna, this time tweeting and deleting, “My apologies to Blac Chyna and my fans for the previous tweet. Blac Chyna and I have a mutual friendship nothing more nothing less.”

Blac Chyna’s short-lived relationship with Soulja Boy came as a shock to those who follow them. The pair were spotted together just days after Chyna’s break up with Kid Buu after making headlines for an explosive fight while they were together in Hawaii.

Prior to that, Blac Chyna was heavily criticized for even going to Hawaii with Kid Buu because she was gone during her scheduled time with daughter Dream Kardashian.

She had reportedly taken off with her now-ex-boyfriend with the intent to have Dream cared for by her nannies while she partied.