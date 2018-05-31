Sophie Brussaux: Drake’s alleged baby mama financially supported by rapper amid secret child claims

Sophie Brussaux found herself in the headlines this week following Drake’s public feud with rapper Pusha T.

Pusha made the shocking claim in a song that the Canadian artist had secretly fathered a child last year with a woman who is famously known to have had a career in the porn industry.

In the diss track, titled The Story of Adidon, which also slammed Drake for wearing blackface in what appeared to be a photo shoot that dates back to his early years as an aspiring actor, Sophie Brussaux was the main topic at hand.

Supposedly, Sophie gave birth to Drake’s alleged child back in October, and on the wildly popular track, Pusha claims that his rap nemesis has failed to be a cooperative figure in his son’s life, which TMZ claims isn’t all that true, actually.

Sources tell the outlet that Drake has been making consistent payments to Sophie Brussaux, convinced that there’s a chance he is the father of the youngster.

It’s believed that Drake was doubtful at first, but upon having seen the baby, and given the timeframe in which Sophie Brussaux found herself pregnant with the child, it was certainly a possibility for the “One Dance” hitmaker.

Insiders stress that Drizzy plans on taking a paternity test in weeks to come to settle the matter once and for all: he’s no longer with Brussaux but they actively stay in contact for the sake of the baby, it’s further claimed.

The Hip-Hip star is expected to release his anticipated forthcoming album sometime next month, with a release date yet to be set in stone, but from what’s been gathered, the Sophie Brussaux situation is likely to be talked about.

In fact, TMZ claims that addressing his alleged secret love child was something Drake had been planning to write about on some of his songs for the album before Pusha T exposed him on it in the Adidon diss track.

Drake has yet to address his relationship with Sophie Brussaux and confirm whether or not claims concerning his supposed child are true, but it would seem that he’s waiting to see the paternity results before doing so.