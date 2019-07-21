Sonja Sohn of The Chi arrested for cocaine possession

Sonja Sohn, known for her role as Brandon’s mother, Laverne, on Showtime’s drama series The Chi, was arrested on Sunday morning for cocaine possession.

According to TMZ, Sohn, 55, was reportedly arrested Sunday at about 2.00 a.m. in North Carolina after she was found in possession of cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

The cocaine charge could be a felony but the paraphernalia charge is a misdemeanor, TMZ noted.

According to police sources, Sohn was bailed out only six minutes after she was brought to the station, posting a $1,500 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Who is Sonja Sohn?

Sonja Sohn was born is in Fort Benning, Georgia, to an African American father and a Korean mother. Her parents met while her father was serving in the military in South Korea. She attended Warwick High School, Newport News, Virginia.

Sohn is known for playing the role of Detective Kima Greggs on HBO’s The Wire (2002-2008). She also played Detective Samantha Baker on ABC’s medical drama Body of Proof (2011-2012), and Laverne on Showtime’s The Chi (2018).

Showtime’s The Chi, directed by Rick Famuyiwa, premiered on the network in January 2018. The Chi Season 2 ended in June 2019. The series was renewed for Season 3 in April 2019.

Sonja’s other TV credits include her role as Toni in Cold Case (2006-2007), Sonya on CBS’s The Good Wife (2020-2013), and Lucy in Bar Karma (2011).

She also appeared as Lisa Carter in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2013), Captain Betty Audrey in Luke Cage (2016), Gabriella in Shut Eye (2016), and Dr. Gabrielle Burnham in Star Trek: Discovery (2019).

Her movie credits include her role as Lauren Bell in Slam (1998), which she co-wrote with Marc Levin, Bonz Malone, and Richard Stratton.

She also appeared in Shaft (2000) as Alice and Kanita in Bringing Out the Dead (1999). She played Dandy in Perfume (2001), Shelly in G (2002), Jennifer in The Killing Zone (2003), and Sarah in Step Up 2: The Streets (2008).

She reprised her role as Detective Shakima “Kima” Greggs in The Wire: The Musial (2012). She played Lenore in The Originals (2014-2015) and Franny in The Missing Girl (2015).

She is a social activist and founder and CEO of reWIRED for Change, a Baltimore-based outreach program that focuses on helping vulnerable inner-city youth to avoid or escape a life of crime.