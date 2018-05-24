Sonja by Sonja Morgan: Where can you buy Sonja Morgan’s fashion line?

Sonja Morgan is a staple on The Real Housewives of New York City — and her fashion line is a hot topic, but where can you buy it?

This season has been rough for Sonja, but she seems to be handling things better than she has in the past. One of the biggest things that have happened this year for Morgan is her clothing line and website.

She attended school to be a designer, and finally she is selling her clothing in a way that has people interested. Sonja Morgan has had various collections on and off for years, but now she has a website where you can go and look at every single piece you are interested in.

Sonja by Sonja Morgan is her new line. Everything from handbags to swimsuits can be purchased on the website. The Real Housewives of New York City star has a lot going on with this collection and it’s getting great reviews.

As far as pricing goes, Sonja by Sonja Morgan isn’t overly expensive. It is considered “designer” so some of the pieces are higher priced, but overall things are consistent in what you would find in a Nordstrom or higher-end storefront.

Things may be complicated for Sonja Morgan on The Real Housewives of New York City, but shopping her collection online is easy!