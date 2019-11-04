Solange Knowles denies cheating rumors after announcing split from husband Alan Ferguson

On Sunday, Solange Knowles took to Twitter to deny that she cheated on her husband Alan Ferguson. Rumors have been spreading about the alleged affair since hours before Solange took to Instagram to announce the split.

In a series of since-deleted tweets, 33-year-old Solange started off by saying, “To take my words ‘my body left me with no choice but to listen and be still’ after speaking about my health journey…which has already been painful enough, and turn into an interpretation of unfaithfulness is just…wow”.

Solange then made sure everyone knew the real deal. She said, “Yo John Bogaard is my former co-manager. Ya’ll gotta chill. I’m not about to be silenced into letting complete lies narrate my life.”

She concluded, “I hate to even give this energy, but I will not let something so untrue follow me when I’ve tried to live my life in truth. I hope y’all spread this with the same conviction and energy that you did that false narrative.”

On Friday, a video went viral of a woman that was allegedly Solange, getting cozy with a man that was allegedly John Bogaard. Shortly after, Solange announced her split from her husband.

Solange Knowles confirms split with husband after five years of marriage Related posts you might like

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Solange, who is also Beyonce’s little sister, and 55-year-old Alan Ferguson married in 2014 in a beautiful all-white wedding in New Orleans. She was previously married to Daniel Smith, whom she wed when she was just 17 years old. The two have a son, Daniel Juelz J. Smith Jr.