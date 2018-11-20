Sol Perez, ‘Argentina’s sexiest weather girl’, forecasts summer with Instagram bikini pics

November in Argentina means that Sol Perez is heating up Instagram with yet another series of sexy bikini pics.

Perez has earned herself the nickname of “world’s hottest weather girl”, in part thanks to her always sexy Instagram feed that features stills from her appearances on TV and elsewhere, and a generous helping of sexy bikini photos.

Perez loves greeting the warm weather with bikini snaps

Sol has become famous throughout Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, and Brazil, for her Instagram photos that become progressively more revealing as spring and summer approach, so much so that they are even discussed on national news shows throughout the region.

Her most famous asset is insured for $100,000

According to The Mirror, Perez insured her famous behind for around $100,000 to protect it from “all risks”. It’s not surprising when she has more than 3.6million followers on her Instagram, who likely wouldn’t be there without it.

How Sol became an Instagram favorite

Perez has become such a hit on Instagram that her following continues to rise monthly, even though she is competing against herself for views.

Perez has at least a half dozen accounts that basically just re-post her photos, and even they get hundreds of thousands of followers, just not the same engagement the real Sol account receives.

The brand ambassador

Perez has become a player in the brand ambassador game in Latin America, especially among clothing and swimsuit designers hoping she will wear their latest creations.

She’s also connected to several skincare and beauty brands as well, and looking as she does, who can blame them for knocking on her door?

How will the rest of Argentina’s summer pan out? Locals can rely on Sol Perez to keep them updated on the latest weather — both on TV and off.