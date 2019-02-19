Slick Woods’ mother released from prison after 17 years: Why was she behind bars?

Slick Woods reveals that her mother has been released from prison after 17 years. Pic credit: Slick Woods/Instagram

Model Slick Woods revealed on Instagram that her mother has been released from prison after 17 years.

The 22-year-old Fenty model’s mother went to jail when she was four or five years old, but what was Slick Wood’s mother in prison for?

Slick Woods, whose real name is Simone Thompson, was raised by her grandmother. In a previous interview, Woods stated that her mother would be released from prison in 2020, which means her mom, who shares her looks with the model, was released earlier than expected.

Slick Woods’ mother Leah received an 18-year prison sentence for manslaughter.

The trendsetting model has described her mom as her inspiration and best friend. Slick Woods spent most of her childhood in Los Angeles and struggled with homelessness and drug addiction before making it as a high-demand model.

Woods has modeled for Calvin Klien, Fenty, Yeezy, and Marc Jacobs, and has appeared on numerous magazines and commercial work.

Slick Woods revealed to her over 800,000 Instagram followers that the reunion with her mother was an emotional one, writing that she had “cried a lot.” Fans were quick to point out their physical similarities, including how her mom shared Slick’s iconic gap between her front teeth.

The 22-year-old model recently become a mother after giving birth last year shortly after performing at Rihanna’s Fenty fashion show.