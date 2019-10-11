Slash Electric: Twitter is like WTF at Amber Rose’s baby name

Model and entrepreneur Amber Rose welcomed a new child into the world on Thursday along with her boyfriend. While it’s a joyous occasion for the new couple, the name they chose for their new son has been bringing plenty of interesting extra attention.

In particular, there is a lot of confusion and comedy going on via Twitter. Here’s a collection of some of the responses.

Twitter reacts: Slash Electric as Amber Rose’s baby name

Amber Rose and Alexander Edwards definitely decided on a wild name for their new son upon his arrival to the world. “Slash Electric” is the name of choice and with it, the Twitter reactions have mostly been questioning the couple’s logic.

Remember, the poor kid doesn’t have any say in that name until later on when he realizes what has happened. He may like it, though, and he may look back on these Twitter reactions and laugh.

Lmfaoo when trying to be different goes wrong . Slash Electric? https://t.co/FHLYWSO5oB — Berkeley (@missjpetteway) October 11, 2019

WHAT IN THE HELL AMBER ROSE LMAO 🤣 SLASH ELECTRIC?!?!?! — ­ja$ (@jvsminemvrie) October 11, 2019

why tf would you name your baby Slash Electric? Yall dont thinkkkk anymore 🤦🏾‍♀️ — Keia 🤘🏾 (@_Caygotfans) October 11, 2019

Slash electric……wow……wtf are they sippin on in Hollywood? — AfroPapi 🇧🇸🇨🇺 (@MolinaMolinama) October 11, 2019

Some people believe there might be some sort of contest going on where various couples are trying to outdo one another with the craziest of baby names.

Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards: Who is Amber Rose’s baby daddy? Related posts you might like

Remember, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have really started all of this craziness.

if yall thought Kim couldn’t name kids, look at Amber Rose. Kanye dodged a bullet. — L E E (@AlsoTweet) October 11, 2019

Imagine if Kanye and Amber Rose had a kid. They’d probably name that poor baby The Wicked Witch of the West — Matt (@matt_parker4130) October 11, 2019

Others are pointing out some clever marketing potential with Slash Electric. Maybe Amber and “AE” need to start up an independent comic/media business. Their son could lead the way into the future for a new cinematic universe full of heroes and villains.

Did Amber Rose give birth to a super hero?! Slash Electric? pic.twitter.com/YASRmBjGB4 — 𝔤𝔢𝔱 𝔴𝔢𝔩𝔩 𝔰𝔬𝔬𝔫 (@CBssStrawberry) October 11, 2019

Amber Rose's kid Slash Electric is gonna grow up to fight crime and his arch nemesis will be pic.twitter.com/7Xye7Gkl7X — 👻🇲​🇦​🇷​🇰​🇪​🇾🎃 (@MarkeyDelRey) October 11, 2019

That’s not the only marketing opportunity out there with a name like that, though. Other Twitter commenters have said the name sounds like a new line of scooters.

One commenter believes that Amber Rose’s kid will become successful in another industry.

Slash Electric Bills by 30%! Ask me how! Refer a friend too. — Clayton W Francis (@CWFrancis72) October 11, 2019

There’s another commenter who may have the right attitude, though.

After all, it’s up to the celebrity couple to give their child a unique name that could potentially lead to more friends (or unique namecalling later on).

Slash electric. Ik it’s not conventional but it’s their baby, idk why grown ass people care 😂😂 — j (@httpdotjayy) October 11, 2019

By the way, in fairness, there are a number of Twitter commenters praising the uniqueness of the name Slash Electric Alexander Edward. It’s a mouthful but it creates the acronym “SLAE.”

That could also be yet another clever marketing opportunity in the making. After all, Amber’s baby daddy works in A&R in the music industry so he knows about developing artists.

Is it possible Amber Rose and Alexander “AE” Edwards have a plan in the works, or did they really just use a random name generator to give Slash Electric a tougher life? Many people are waiting to see what happens.