Skylar Davies death: Billie Eilish pays tribute to fan following her passing

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish paid tribute following the death of her fan Skylar Davies.

The pop star shared photos of herself with Skylar Davies using Instagram Stories. She also posted a touching tribute to Skylar along with condolences to her family.

“rest easy beautiful girl. / love you / angel / sending every ounce of love i have to skylars family and friends. my heart is shattered.”

Shortly after Eilish posted the tribute to Skylar, she took to her Instagram Stories once again to post photos and a touching tribute to yet another fan, Kira:

“i don’t understand why is this all happening / i hate this / I don’t know how im only finding out now / you’re not here anymore / i love you so much kira / please fly high / rest in peace / i want to scream / i want to scream / i want to scream”

Meanwhile, a “Skylar’s Family Memorial Grief Fund” has been set up on GoFundMe by Rob Davies from Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia.

“This fund is to help with the cost of Skylar’s funeral expenses and to give the family time away from the demands of work to grieve,” Rob wrote.

hey guys, today’s been tough

skylars family has set up a gofundme to cover funeral costs & to let them grieve in this time, & not have to go back to word suddenly

if you could find it in your hearts to donate, please do so

please share this 🤍

love u skyhttps://t.co/cE0pI8GUcY — paige (@dyingcarelessly) December 27, 2019

Eilish fans make inquires on Twitter

There has been an outpouring of grief on social media following Skylar and Kira’s death

Fans who saw the tributes on Eilish’s Instagram took to Twitter and Reddit to make inquires about Skylar and Kira. Everyone wanted to know who the Eilish fans were.

skylar davies passed away?? does anyone know why — bella (@heathlsdger) December 27, 2019

rest in peace skylar davies😔 didnt know her but sending love to her friends/family/fans💞 also much love to billie eilish who is having a hard time with this rn stat strong — 《𝐌𝐚𝐝𝐝𝐲》 (@kopnex) December 27, 2019

Who are Eilish fans, Skylar Davies and Kira?

We don’t know much about Skylar Davies, but she had met Eilish, and the singer was clearly devastated about her death.

Eilish posted photos showing her and Skylar hugging. She also posted photos showing her and Kira hugging. Another photo showed Kira kissing Eilish on the cheek.

RIP Skylar, was a great and genuine Avocado. I wish her family the best through these hard time. I admire Billie Eilish for caring for her fans so much. pic.twitter.com/DKDxekg027 — The Rapped Avocado (@therapavocado) December 27, 2019

Some Twitter users have offered answers to inquires about Skylar and Kira. While some fans claimed on Twitter that Skylar died in a car accident, that contradicts Rob Davies’ statement on the GoFundMe page.

Davies, who set up the GoFundMe page for Skylar’s family, said she died suddenly on December 26 without warning.

“Skylar collapsed, her heart stopped beating and she never regained consciousness,” he wrote.

Kira died due to a rare form of brain cancer.

Kira was the niece of Jim Beaver, the actor who portrayed Bobby Singer on The CW series Supernatural. While battling cancer, Kira was able to meet her favorite singer, Billie Eilish in November 2018 and the two “connected instantly.”

Big weekend for Kira. Saturday, we attended the Unravel the Night event where Kira was honored and people came together… Posted by Kirasupdates on Monday, November 19, 2018

Kira was diagnosed with brain cancer in November 2017 and passed away on Christmas Day 2019.

A blog, The California Sun, reported that Skylar Davies was an Australian superfan of Eilish who died on Boxing Day. Skylar was from New South Wales.

Billie Eilish heartbroken after Australian superfan Skylar Davies dies https://t.co/okLsgB2FSj pic.twitter.com/F3JwLoRX0Q — The California Sun (@Thecalifornias3) December 27, 2019

The photos that Eilish posted on her Instagram story were taken when Skylar met her music idol Eilish earlier this year. Eilish and Skylar reportedly met when Eilish performed at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney on April 30.

So sorry to hear your friends Kira and Skylar lass away, they will be missed and the world lost something beautiful with them 😢 @billieeilish — Psychosgetverfied (@Vigilant_Hive) December 27, 2019

Skylar Davies and Kira on social media

Skylar Davies had an Instagram account with more than 35,000 followers. Skylar took to her Instagram earlier in May to post a photo she took with Eilish when they met at her concert in Sydney.

“last night I met the love of my life & I am forever grateful,” Skylar gushed.

Kira had a Facebook account set up that detailed her battle with cancer and told her story for anyone interested. Her family also set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the cost of her treatment.

Skylar was 19 years old at the time of her death. Kira was 18.