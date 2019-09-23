Sid Haig death: The best Captain Spaulding quotes as Rob Zombie honors acting legend

Actor Sid Haig, best known for playing the fun-loving but murderous clown Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie’s horror films — House of 1000 Corpses (2003), The Devil’s Rejects (2005), and 3 From Hell (2019) — has died at the age of 80. Haig’s widow, Susan L. Oberg, confirmed his death in a post to the late actor’s Instagram on Saturday.

“On Saturday, September 21, 2019, my light, my heart, my true love, my King, the other half of my soul, Sidney, passed from this realm on to the next,” Susan wrote.

“This came as a shock to all of us,” the message continued. “We, as a family, are asking that our privacy and time to mourn be respected.”

Although Oberg did not reveal a cause of death, some sources reported that Haig was hospitalized last week after suffering complications following a fall.

Following Oberg’s announcement, Rob Zombie, who wrote and directed the horror movies in which Haig played Captain Spaulding, paid tribute on Instagram.

“Horray for Captain Spaulding. Gone but not forgotten,” Zombie wrote.

Tributes have also been pouring in on Twitter.

RIP Sid Haig. What a god damn bad ass he was… 🤡😢 #RIPSIDHAIG pic.twitter.com/5T3NH7UgI3 — ICE NINE KILLS (@ICENINEKILLS) September 23, 2019

Captain Spaulding is one of those rare characters who was iconic the second he stepped onto the screen. And that's the kind of actor Sid Haig was. A legend across multiple generations and a man who spent the last many years hanging out with horror fans and making them smile. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EZF4CkpQ6G — John Squires (@FreddyInSpace) September 23, 2019

Let history record that just last month Sid Haig showed up for the Scares That Care charity event, flying cross country and taking care of his fans even when he was having trouble walking. He loved the horror family as much as horror loved him.@Shudder @kinky_horror pic.twitter.com/ghgro55VcY — Joe Bob Briggs (@therealjoebob) September 23, 2019

my stomach just literally dropped. i’m absolutely fucking devastated. Sid Haig, you’ll always be one of my favorite actors. RIP captain. 💔 pic.twitter.com/MBJH86fRy8 — katrina (@treeeenz) September 23, 2019

I took this picture almost a year ago when I was in Las Vegas. I was leaving town & popped into Big Bad Toys to see Sid and Bill signing. I almost didnt stay but advice from a friend said to. I'm glad I did as Sid was nothing but kind. Worlds lost a irreplaceable talent #sidhaig pic.twitter.com/wYiM5HFD3y — Chris Eaton (@bastard_robo) September 23, 2019

We at Trick or Treat Studios were heartbroken to hear of the passing of Sid Haig. He will be greatly missed and there will truly never be another one like him. Our condolences to his family and all his fans. pic.twitter.com/dcigUvKsIf — TrickorTreat Studios (@TrickorTreat831) September 23, 2019

The best Captain Spaulding quotes

From House of 1000 Corpses:

“Howdy Folks! You like blood? Violence? Freaks of nature? Well then, come on down to Captain Spaulding’s Museum of Monsters and Mad-Men. See the Alligator Boy, ride my famous Murder Ride. Most of all, don’t forget to take home some of my tasty fried chicken! Ha ha! It just tastes so damn good!”

“[After shooting Killer Karl] Goddamn, motherf****r got blood all over my best clown suit.” “Lt. George Wydell : [holds a photo of Denise] Have you seen this girl in the past 24 hours? Captain Spaulding : Yeah, cute kid. Ain’t my type though. You know, I like ’em with a little more meat on ’em. Ha ha. The bigger the cushion, the sweeter the pushin’.”

From The Devil’s Rejects:

“[While hijacking a car with a boy inside] What’s the matter kid, don’t you like clowns? [Kid nods ‘no’] Why? Don’t we make ya laugh, aren’t we f**kin’ funny? You best come up with an answer ‘cos I’m gonna be checking up on you and your momma. And if you ain’t got a reason why you hate clowns, I’m gonna kill your whole f**kin’ family.” “I could really go for some tooty f**kin’ fruity.”

From 3 From Hell

“[From trailer] I’m just a clown dancing to the sins of mankind.”

Who was Sid Haig?

Sid Haig, whose real name was Sidney Eddie Mosesian, was born on July 14, 1939, in Fresno, California, to Roxy and Haig Mosesian. His parents were of Armenian descent.

He took interest in acting and music when he was in high school. After high school, he trained as an actor at Pasadena Playhouse.

Haig appeared in several movies over the course of his acting career. He is known for playing Ralph in Jack Hill’s horror film Spider Baby (1967). He appeared in Jack Hill’s blaxploitation film Coffy (1973) as Vitroni’s (Allan Arbus) goon Omar, and played Hays in Foxy Brown (1974).

He appeared as one of the two Slumber Inc. attendants in the James Bond movie Diamonds Are Forever (1971). He also appeared in George Lucas’ THX 1138 (1971).

He played roles in several TV shows, including Gunsmoke (1955), Batman (1966), Star Trek (1966), Get Smart (1965), Mission Impossible (1966), The Six Million Dollar Man (1974), Charlie’s Angels (1976) , Fantasy Island (1977), The Dukes of Hazzard (1979), and The A-Team (1983).

He retired from acting in 1992 due to the belief that he was being typecast as a menacing thug.

“I just didn’t want to play stupid heavies anymore. They just kept giving me the same parts but just putting different clothes on me,” Haig said. “It was stupid, and I resented it, and I wouldn’t have anything to do with it.”

During the period from 1992 to 1997, when he didn’t work in acting, Haig trained as a certified hypnotherapist. He returned to acting in 1997 to play the part of a judge in Quentin Tarantino’s crime film Jackie Brown.

Sid Haig’s death comes shortly after the release of 3 From Hell — directed and written by Rob Zombie — in which he reprised his role as Captain Spaulding. The movie, which premiered on September 16, is the sequel to Rob Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses (2003) and The Devil’s Rejects (2005).