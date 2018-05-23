Shayanna Jenkins: Who is Aaron Hernandez’s pregnant fiancee?

Shayanna Jenkins is best known as football player Aaron Hernandez‘s fiancée. Now more than a year after the former New England Patriots star committed suicide in prison, Shayanna is back in the spotlight with much happier news.

Yesterday the 28-year old confirmed on her Instagram that she is expecting a miracle, a second baby girl, and explained why she delayed in sharing the exciting news, sahing: “I wanted to have a moment for myself alone with my daughter…we are beyond excited about the new addition and chapter we will soon begin.”

Shayanna and Aaron previously had a daughter together, Avielle Janelle, born in 2012.

In the new Instagram picture Shayanna is radiant in white lace, as she shows off her baby bump and relays, “I couldn’t be a luckier woman to have such a perfect little girl that’s prepared to become the best big sister, and even more blessed to welcome another babygirl to our home.”

It’s wonderful to hear that Shayanna has turned a corner in her life and is expecting second child. She revealed that the baby is a girl, but declined to share information about the child’s father.

Shayanna and Hernandez were high school sweethearts, though had an on-off relationship. They stayed in contact when he went to University of Florida, while she went to college in Connecticut, and got back together when he returned to New England to play for the Patriots.

They later lived in a $1.5million mansion outside Boston. She moved with her daughter to Rhode Island in 2015.

Shayanna has understandably kept her personal life private and shielded from the press, but in May 2017 she spoke about Hernandez’s death on The Dr. Phil Show.

At the time, the Massachusetts Department of Corrections released a statement saying that he hanged himself on April 9, 2017. His death came almost one week after he was acquitted of double murder charges relating to a 2012 incident, but he was serving a life sentence for another murder conviction.

Shayanna told Dr. Phil that she did not think Hernandez took his own life, and that he was in a positive frame of mind regarding a pending appeal to his murder conviction.