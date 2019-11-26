Shay Mitchell: Who’s her baby daddy?

Shay Mitchell welcomed a beautiful baby girl in October. She kept fans updated on her pregnancy through a series of YouTube videos and Instagram posts. The Pretty Little Liars alum revealed earlier this year that she also suffered a miscarriage in 2018.

Despite her loss, Shay has managed to create a fine line between sharing her parenthood journey and maintaining a certain level of family privacy. The actress occasionally shares photos or posts of her baby girl, Atlas Noa, on social media. However, fans won’t find Shay’s baby daddy, Matte Babel, popping up on her Instagram feed.

No, it is not because there is trouble in paradise, or that she is living life as a single mom. Matte is very involved with his daughter and Shay’s life.

They both are simply protective of the relationship and work to keep it out of the spotlight. Although he does feature Shay on his social media accounts, the posts are few and far between.

The first time that fans ever saw the couple together was when they shared their pregnancy news on a YouTube video this past summer. Shay created the YouTube series, Almost Ready, to document her road to parenthood and Matte frequently appeared on the videos as well.

Even though Shay has not kept the identity of her baby daddy a secret, fans are still continuously asking about Matte. They are dying to know more information about the man who has made Shay’s dream of being a mom come true.

The 39-year-old is a former reporter for Entertainment Tonight Canada. He even did an onset interview with the actress for her film, The Possession Of Hannah Grace, back in 2017, sparking rumors they were a couple.

Matte is good friends with Drake. The rapper has made multiple appearances on Matte’s Instagram account. Drake and Matte met when they both appeared on Degrassi: The Next Generation. The latter was featured in two episodes of the show, playing a character referred to as the “next teen host” on Matte’s IMDb page.

Shay’s man hails from Toronto. He attended Wilfrid Laurier University, where he graduated with a double major in sociology and communications, as well as minors in business and geography. Matte got his start in the entertainment business, working for the Canadian cable network MuchMusic, right after he graduated college.

Other pivotal reporter roles on his list of accomplishments include hosting FuseNews with Alexa Chung and Jack Osbourne, as well as The Insider and TVOne. The new father continues to host Canada Sings, a competition show where two teams sing and dance in front of a live audience to win money for charity.

Although Matte Babel is making headlines as Shay Mitchell’s baby daddy, he has been making a name or himself in the entertainment biz for decades.

The couple may be private when it comes to their personal lives, but in his professional life, Matte is fine with the spotlight. He is more than comfortable interviewing famous faces and hanging out with Hollywood’s A-list stars.

These days though, both Shay and Matte are focused on building a beautiful family life for their daughter, Atlas.