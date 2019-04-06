Shawn Smith dead: Singer, frontman for Brad and Satchel has died

Seattle-based vocalist Shawn Smith has died at age 53. The singer has performed with several bands including Pigeonhead, Satchel and Brad.

Drummer Matt Chamberlain, who has toured with Soundgarden, announced Shawn Smith’s death on Twitter. Many others, including music writer Travis Hay, have confirmed his death.

The circumstances surrounding Shawn Smith’s death are currently unknown, and his cause of death has not been revealed. The singer was last active on his Instagram account last week.

Many fans have paid tribute to the Seattle-based singer, whose music career has spanned decades.

RIP Shawn Smith. Thank you for sharing your music with the world. — Travis Hay (@guerrillacandy) April 6, 2019

Shawn Smith has died. The greatest voice in Seattle…a friend….a beautiful man. Of all days to lose him. I’m so sad, in shock and my heart aches for his family. I wish I could have been there Shawn. — John Richards (@loserboy) April 6, 2019

Shawn Smith has passed away. He was a friend and a beautiful artist. I will always be thankful to Greg Dulli for introducing us all those beautiful years ago when everybody jammed at Barrett Jones' warehouse on Queen Anne Satchel – Suffering https://t.co/ybvcrIbFMo via @YouTube — donal logue (@donallogue) April 6, 2019

Good night folks. I plan to spend tomorrow listening to Brad and Satchel albums while enjoying time with my family. Here are some pics of Shawn Smith in his element. 📷s @jktang & @crickontour pic.twitter.com/OzIh7kR8Eo — Travis Hay (@guerrillacandy) April 6, 2019

During his career, Shawn Smith was affiliated with the late Andrew Wood’s bands Mother Love Bone and Malfunkshun. He was also the singer of From the North/All Hail the Crown with former members of Malfunkshun.

Shawn Smith reportedly passed away on April 5 — the same day Seattle legends Layne Staley of Alice in Chains and Kurt Cobain of Nirvana died.

Shawn Smith released his first solo project in 1999. He has a prolific discography with several albums with Brad, Satchel, and Pigeonhead.

The Seattle based singer-songwriter Shawn Smith was a father and his survived by his children and music.