Shawn Johnson’s baby name still a mystery as star reveals first child is a daughter

Olympic gymnast Shawn Johnson and her husband Andrew East have welcomed their first child, a daughter, two years after she suffered a miscarriage. However, the baby’s name remains a mystery as the couple has not yet shared the information.

Shawn shared with fans on Monday that she has given birth to a baby girl. Shawn, 27, took to Instagram to announce to her more than 2.3 million Instagram followers that she and her husband have welcomed their daughter.

She posted a black-and-white photo of herself looking down on her baby held lovingly in her arms. Shawn’s husband looks over her shoulder at their baby, with an arm over his wife’s shoulder. Both proud parents have happy smiles on their faces.

“You are our everything. Welcome to the world baby girl,” Shawn captioned the heartwarming image.

East, 28, also posted a cute video on his Instagram that showed him enjoying quality time with his family. The couple dance to Ray LaMontagne’s You Are The Best Thing, while East holds their newborn daughter in his arm between them. Shawn then looks up at her husband with a smile, and he kisses her before also kissing their baby.

Shawn and Andrew had created an Instagram page titled @theeastbaby months before their baby was born. They shared on the Instagram page a series of photos showing Shawn in different states of pregnancy.

They shared the first photo of their beautiful newborn daughter yesterday.

Fans were waiting on the announcement that Shawn had given birth when she suddenly stopped posting to Instagram on November 1.

Not trying to jump to to conclusions (I totally am) but Shawn Johnson hasn't posted a single Instagram story in the last 24 hours….. Maybe baby?? 👀👀👀👀 — Lily Evans (@LilyEvans2002) November 1, 2019

So are we all in agreement that @ShawnJohnson and @AndrewDEast are having or have had #babyeast!!?? Insta has been quiet!! — Chelsey Cannon (@Chelscannon) November 1, 2019

Ight shawn Johnson hasn’t posted on Instagram in 24 hours so I’m assuming she’s giving birth — rd thee stallion (@THECHEFBOYRD) November 1, 2019

Hello, it’s me, obsessively checking Shawn Johnson’s Instagram to see if she’s had her baby yet. This is becoming torturous. — em neelans (@EmNeelans) October 31, 2019

I’m way too invested into Shawn Johnson’s pregancy to go three days without an update. Hello??? — lyss (@amhan__) November 2, 2019

Fans, friends, and colleagues began sharing their excitement and congratulatory messages after Shawn and Andrew confirmed the arrival of their baby.

Shawn Johnson had her baby on my birthday I’m crying I’m so happy 😭😭😭😭😭😍😍😍 — hannah ray🎤 (@oooIalaaharry) November 5, 2019

It’s the moment we’ve been waiting for! Shawn Johnson and Andrew East finally welcome their first child- a beautiful baby girl 👶🏻 Wishing them continued health and happiness. #TrendTuesday pic.twitter.com/ktqiUML9If — Young (@Creative_Luv) November 5, 2019

Congratulations to Gold Medal Olympian @ShawnJohnson on the arrival of her new baby girl! ⁣ pic.twitter.com/WPhUwmITHT — GoldMedal Gymnastics (@GoldMedalGym) November 5, 2019

Shawn Johnson is the 2008 Olympic balance beam gold medalist and floor exercise silver medalist. She is also a five-time Pan American Games medalist, winning gold in all-round, uneven bars, balance beam, and team in 2007.