Shaunie O’Neal denies reconciliation with Shaquille O’Neal

Shaunie O’Neal and her ex-husband Shaq are in a really good place right now. So good that the NBA legend even made an appearance this season on Basketball Wives even though he insisted no one mentioned him in previous seasons.

Shaq and Shaunie were able to put a lot of their past behind them and come together in support of their son Shareef, who had open-heart surgery last year.

Shareef’s surgery played out on the Season 8 premiere of Basketball Wives and Shaunie revealed that it was Shaq who had been supporting her as they worried about their son.

Now, the former couple is getting along so well that even Shaq has made comments that make his interest in reconnecting with his ex clear.

Because of that and their obvious love for each other as fans saw on the show, a campaign to reconnect Shaq and Shaunie started to grow.

Sadly, the Shaq and Shaunie-shippers aren’t going to get what they want because those two aren’t getting back together despite reports claiming that they are. Shaunie O’Neal said so herself.

On Wednesday, Shaunie O’Neal took to Twitter to set the record straight about what people think is going between her and Shaq. And she was naming names!

“I’ve said it once, I will say it again….,” Shaune began. “Shaquille & I are amazing friends, who figured out how to Co-Parent, Love our babies as a strong unit,& be the best of friends! Thank you @garywdtea @EvaMarcille & @RickeySmiley for the love but we are going to keep it this way!”

It’s great that Shaunie and Shaq are able to come together so well for their children. Things were looking so warm between them that it was hard not to want them to reconcile. But according to Shaunie, it’s just not in the cards.

Basketball Wives airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on VH1.