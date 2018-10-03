Shannon Beador’s new man: Who is the RHOC star’s new boyfriend?

Shannon Beador has been dealing with the ending of her marriage to David Beador. The debacle is currently playing out on The Real Housewives of Orange County as has their marital issues in the past.

Last year, Shannon announced she was separated from David Beador at the reunion for The Real Housewives of Orange County taping. He moved on rather quickly and she took some time before stepping back into the dating game.

As fans watch Shannon Beador get set up with a matchmaker on The Real Housewives of Orange County, most already know that she is dating someone and has been for a few months. Her boyfriend, Scot Matteson is someone who is a fit for her lifestyle.

The two were set up together and appear to get along great. Scot also has three little girls like Shannon. Two of his daughters are older and he shares a one-year-old with his most recent ex.

There have been rumors recently that the two have stepped back a little bit.

Shannon Beador is still dealing with a lot from her marriage ending, especially because it wasn’t how she had envisioned her life to be. But, knowing that Scot Matteson has money is definitely a perk considering she revealed on The Real Housewives of Orange County that she had no idea she had to pay for water.

Scot Matteson is a real estate developer. Rumor has it that he makes a good living, something that would be needed for Shannon to maintain the lifestyle she is accustomed to living. While she hasn’t come off as superficial at all, fans couldn’t see her with an ordinary man.

Things have changed a lot since Shannon Beador joined The Real Housewives of Orange County. She is back in the dating world and learning to run a business herself. Scot Matteson is her boyfriend now, but it isn’t expected to turn into another marriage.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.