Shane Simpson: Who is Emily’s husband on RHOC?

Emily Simpson is the newest addition to The Real Housewives of Orange County this season. As fans learn more about her, there have been some questions about her husband, Shane Simpson.

There has been some drama surrounding Shane Simpson and his interaction with the ladies of The Real Housewives of Orange County. Emily had hosted the women at her house for a poker party while he remained upstairs with their children.

As the night went on, things got to be a bit louder than he would have liked. Gina Kirschenheiter was the last to leave and Shane was upset about her and yelled down to have her leave.

Now that the story is making the rounds among the group of ladies, there are some opinions about Shane Simpson. Tamra Judge has a bad taste in her mouth regarding how he treated Gina, something that may cause issues moving forward.

Who is Shane Simpson?

Shane Simpson is an attorney. In fact, that is how he met his wife, Emily Simpson. The two were colleagues (he was actually her boss). He asked her to marry him via text and she obliged. He is a Mormon and she is not. As for how this affects his marriage, it seems to not be an issue at all as they will soon celebrate 10 years together.

Currently, Shane Simpson works for APEX Investigation as a claims investigator and has since 2015. Before that, he was an attorney in Salt Lake City, Utah. This makes sense as the area has a large population of Mormon families.

The couple shares five children together. Shane Simpson has two daughters from a previous marriage and has three children with Emily Simpson. The youngest three were carried by Emily’s sister because she was unable to do it herself. Having twin boys and a single daughter is a wild ride.

Practicing law in California

Earlier in the season, Emily Simpson talked about her husband wanting to pass the bar in California. It was discussed on The Real Housewives of Orange County when Shane’s mom asked her about when he planned to take the bar. At this point, it looks like next year or the year after will be when it possibly happens.

This is only the beginning of the drama Shane Simpson could be involved in, especially given the way the other ladies reacted to the story of how he treated Gina.

