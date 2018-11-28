Shakira reveals that in Gerard Piqué she found something she was always looking for

Shakira, the Colombian born pop star who grew up to become a global sensation, has achieved things most people only dream of.

She plays to sold out audiences around the world, and has made some of the sexiest music videos of her generation.

The singer is also a Unicef goodwill ambassador fighting for the rights of children, women, and the marginalized wherever they may be.

However, in a recent Instagram post Shakira revealed that she wasn’t complete — until she found her partner, Barcelona soccer star parter Gerard Pique.

She wrote in a cute message next to a picture of the couple truffle-hunting together: “I always wanted to find two things — a good man and a white truffle!!”

Check finding a good man off the list

Shakira and Piqué, who plays center-back for Barcelona, have been in a relationship since 2011.

She was previously in a relationship with Antonio de la Rúa, the son of former Argentine president Fernando de la Rúa, for eleven years.

While she said they functioned as a married couple, they never legally wed and split for good in 2010.

In Gerard, she seems to have found the man she was looking for.

She dances, but can she do the truffle shuffle?

The second thing on Shakira’s now completed to-do list might be surprising, but finding white truffles isn’t easy — hence their hefty price tag.

White truffles, like the one shown in the picture she shared below, are the rarest variety and sell for almost double the price of the more common black truffle.

While it is a safe bet Shakira does have some other things she hopes to achieve, it looks like she is making solid progress moving forward on her bucket list.

Rumor is, she is getting started laying the groundwork for a new album that will have her in the studio for 2019, and possibly touring again in 2020.