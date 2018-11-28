‘Sex with guest’ wedding photographer Katherine Mehta is Instagram bikini model Max McIntyre

Katherine Leigh Mehta was Instagram famous before her weekend arrest made her real-life famous. While photographing a wedding in Texas, she was arrested after being accused of having sex with a guest and urinating on a tree.

But as well as being a photographer, 26-year-old Mehta is already a successful Instagram bikini model, using the name Max McIntyre.

She regularly posts racy photos on the photo-sharing website, garnering plenty of attention from admirers. McIntyre boasts over 21,000 followers at the time of writing, but the number is expected to grow as her story gets out.

Her Instagram profile says her pseudonym is “Max short of Maxine” and that she is half Indian, half native American. She also describes herself as a “proud mommy” and says she was a second place finalist in the Maxim CoverGirl 2018 competition.

She also has a YouTube channel where she posts videos of herself.

Mehta was arrested on Saturday night after allegedly being found having sex with a male guest at a wedding, before later urinating on a nearby tree.

She faces charges of public intoxication as well as obstruction/retaliation after allegedly threatening deputies while she was being driven to jail from The Springs Event Venue in Weatherford, Texas.

According to the Star Telegram, she reportedly told deputies: “Y’all families will be dead by Christmas, Y’alls daughters are dead. My dad is going to find out about this, and y’all are (expletive) dead. D-E-A-D.”

Investigators believe she had mixed prescription drug Alprazolam — commonly sold as Xanax — with alcohol. She was let out on Sunday after posing $10,738 bail.

A woman who claimed to be Mehta’s sister later said Mehta had her drink spiked, which resulted in her acting the way she did.