Selma Blair interview with Robin Roberts on GMA: Watch star open up about emotional battle with MS

Selma Blair sat down with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America in an interview that aired on ABC yesterday, where she opened up about her diagnosis with Multiple Sclerosis.
In the interview, Selma thanks Robin for allowing her to show people what being in the middle of a battle with an aggressive form of MS is really like.
As the video shows, her voice has changed, and she explains that her voice spasms, causing her speech to be broken.
Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic disease that affects the central nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, and the optic nerves. When these areas of the body are affected, it’s common to see issues with vision, balance, and muscle control.
Selma is a single mother to her son Arthur. In the interview with Robin Roberts, Selma reveals that when she told him about her diagnosis, he cried, asking her if this was going to kill her. When she told him that this wasn’t the case, he seemed happy and relieved with the news.
Blair recently shared a photo from the red carpet at this weekend’s Oscars, thanking her friend Troy for being there for her and helping her walk down the carpet. She also revealed that she was thankful that she could attend, giving a shoutout to several celebrity friends.
View this post on Instagram
There are moments that define us. This is one of those indelibly watermarked in my heart. This is #troynankin ; my former publicist turned manager , best friend , and fake husband. We joke. I have become a different woman in the last few years, through struggles and the intense pride of motherhood. @vanityfair has always been a champion of mine, like Troy. And yet, I have not fully realized my capabilities as an actress. I wanted to be at this red carpet to remember my first time attending with a not yet famous friend, @jakegyllenhaal . I believed in him and his career and wanted him there. And this dinner always symbolizes so much. And I kept going because it was always a night in hollywood that was full of hollywood dreams with all the talent present in their glory. I loved to watch. I was invited this year. I am featured in March issue . Thank you @radhikajones @kristasmith @samiranasr #juliemiller @cassblackbird . So this was a streak of light. To say I am here. I am still in an exacerbation so there was some nervousness. I don’t do anything the way I was once able. I will though. I can regain much. Mommas gotta work. And I will be able to do so much more on my own, But this man. Until that comes …This man and a host of others light the way and hold the moon @thetexastroya was a hero. Wanting me to shine brightly in a time that can be so challenging. He knew I wanted to be able to stand proudly as the woman I have become and hope to be. To be a part of something so special when my body won’t move clearly yet. And then I felt the love from the photographers who have watched me goof around on red carpets since I was in my twenties. I felt the warmth of the bulbs. The strength of my gown. His attentive touch. And still I hoped my brain could send signals for the remainder of my time there. And I sobbed. And I appreciated every single second. Every surprising tear, he was there. As he has always been. And that is the reason I could. Thank you Troy. We got me just where I wanted to be. For a night. And I later pushed my way into a family photo with @dianaross (omg) . So much to post but not before this one. True love. Right here. Forever.
Selma Blair tells Robin in the GMA interview that when she got her diagnosis, she cried. It wasn’t so much the diagnosis itself, but more than she had to let go to her body. As she later points out, she had previously tried to seek medical help from doctors, who kept telling her that she was probably exhausted as a single mother and stressed out due to financial strain.
Blair explains that she had experienced symptoms for years but doctors never diagnosed her. After she finally got her diagnosis, she felt relief that she knew what she was dealing with. In October last year, she shared that news of her diagnosis on her Instagram profile.
View this post on Instagram
I was in this wardrobe fitting two days ago. And I am in the deepest gratitude. So profound, it is, I have decided to share. The brilliant costumer #Allisaswanson not only designs the pieces #harperglass will wear on this new #Netflix show , but she carefully gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, buttons my coats and offers her shoulder to steady myself. I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff . My producers #noreenhalpern who assured me that everyone has something. #chrisregina #aaronmartin and every crew member… thank you. I am in the thick of it but I hope to give some hope to others. And even to myself. You can’t get help unless you ask. It can be overwhelming in the beginning. You want to sleep. You always want to sleep. So I don’t have answers. You see, I want to sleep. But I am a forthcoming person and I want my life to be full somehow. I want to play with my son again. I want to walk down the street and ride my horse. I have MS and I am ok. But if you see me , dropping crap all over the street, feel free to help me pick it up. It takes a whole day for me alone. Thank you and may we all know good days amongst the challenges. And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share. 🖤 my instagram family… you know who you are.
Blair reached out to Michael J. Fox, who has lived with Parkinson’s disease for over 30 years. The two started talking and she tells Robin that talking to him about her condition has given her hope for the future.
As for the future, doctors appear to be optimistic. Selma Blair reveals that doctors are hopeful that she will have 90 per cent of her abilities back in just a year. If not, she hopes to still be able to have a conversation. Robin Roberts and Selma made a date for a year from now, so she can continue to spread awareness of MS.
Selma Blair stars in new Netflix original series Another Life, and has several other acting projects in the works. She’s also planning on creating fashionable canes for those in need, and creating MS-friendly clothing, as she struggles to button pants and shirts.