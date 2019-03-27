Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Hartley: Instagram, Justin Hartley, age and everything you need to know

27th March 2019 12:07 PM ET

In Netflix series Selling Sunset, Chrishell Hartley is introduced as the new realtor at The Oppenheim Group. The stunning actress fits in well with the all-female realtor team. However, there is one exception as it didn’t take long for Christine Quinn to start throwing shade at the actress turned real estate broker in the premiere episode.

Selling Sunset gives a brief introduction to Chrishell, who is married to This is Us star Justine Hartley, but we did some digging and here is everything we know about the 37-year-old actress Chrishell Stause.

Chrishell Hartley bio

Chrishell Hartley’s maiden name is Stause and she is originally from Kentucky. The Selling Sunset star moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting. She married Justine Hartley, who starred as Oliver Queen in The CW’s Smallville and currently stars as Kevin Pearson in NBC hit series This is Us. The couple dated for about five years before tying the knot.

Chrishell was previously in a relationship with actor and dancer Matthew Morrison. She was engaged to her ex-boyfriend but they ended their relationship in 2007.

What else has Chrishell been in?

The actress is professionally credited with her maiden name Chrishell Stause and is best known as Amanda Dillon on All My Children and Jordan Ridgeway on Days of Our Lives.

Chrishell reveals on Selling Sunset that she grew up in poverty in an emotional scene with her sister. The actress opened up about her upbringing and how she was the smelly kid going to school due to her limited resources.

You can find Chrishell Hartley on Instagram where she has over 170,000 followers. She recently starred in Lifetime movie Staged Killer.

Get to know the rest of the cast of Selling Sunset here.

All eight episodes of Selling Sunset is available to stream on Netflix.