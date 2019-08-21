Sela Vave: Who is Jamie Foxx’s reported new girlfriend?

Rumors are swirling that Jamie Foxx is dating Sela Vave after ending his six-year relationship with actress Katie Holmes.

Speculation that Foxx is dating a new woman was sparked when he was spotted in the early hours of Saturday, August 17, holding hands with a young woman identified as Sela Vave while leaving Bootsy Bellows nightclub in L.A. The two were seen entering Foxx’s white Lamborghini SUV and driving away.

A recent Page Six report also appears to confirm that Holmes and Foxx split in late May. Holmes was reportedly heard saying that she and Jamie haven’t been together for months and that what he does was his business.

Although the media is awash with rumors that Foxx is dating Vave, the two have not publicly commented on the issue. However, a source recently told People that the two were not dating and that their relationship was strictly business.

But many fans are unconvinced that the relationship between Foxx and Vave is strictly business, especially following reports that Foxx and Holmes had split, and photos emerged showing him holding hands with Vave as they left a nightclub together.

Despite the denials, many believe that Jamie Foxx and Sela Vave are an item, especially after learning that he and Katie Holmes called it quits.

If you’ve also bee wondering what is going on with Foxx and Vave, here is everything you need to know.

Who is Sela Vave?

Sela Vave lists herself as a singer, model and actress on her Instagram where she has more than 12, 800 followers. You can also find her here on Facebook.

She posts photos of herself to her Instagram and Foxx appears in a number of them.

She is an up-and-coming artist from Utah who moved to Los Angeles in July 2019 where, according to multiple sources, Foxx is mentoring her music career. Foxx has signed her to his record label.

Vave recently revealed in an interview on LA’s Power 106 FM that she is working with Foxx on her debut album.

Sela Vave also works as a model. According to Facebook profile, she is a model and actor at Talent Management Group, Inc.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

Now that Sela and Jamie have been spotted together, her name is becoming a lot more familiar. It shouldn’t surprise anyone if we start hearing more and more about her in the upcoming months.