Scott Moir is engaged to first ever skating partner Jackie Mascarin

Scott Moir is engaged to his former ice dance partner Jackie Mascarin. This bride is not Tessa Virtue, his decades-long ice dance partner, and fellow Olympic gold medalist that many fans speculated he would marry.

Moir dropped the bombshell on Wednesday night while he and Virtue were in his hometown of Ilderton, Ontario. The duo received plaques for Canada’s Walk of Fame after their induction last year.

A social media clip shows Moir delivering a speech at the event, thanking his former skating coach Carol Moir, who helped to bring him and Virtue together.

“She is pretty good at picking partners,” he said. “And the first one that she gave me is now my fiancée so that works alright.”

The video (see below) shows the moment that Moir dropped the news as Virtue claps in support.

If you need the receipts (fiancé) pic.twitter.com/OcMDMmnC2E — Mel (@MB_VMProg) August 7, 2019

He did not mention Jackie Mascarin by name, but fans know she was Moir’s first ice dance partner. That was the first time Moir spoke publicly about his relationship and engagement to Mascarin.

Virtue later tweeted about the upcoming wedding, saying she was looking forward to it.

Thank you for the kind words!! Currently looking for a +1 for an upcoming wedding 😉 pic.twitter.com/HZSKaEZ2yK — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) August 8, 2019

News that Moir is engaged to Mascarin came as a disappointment to many fans of the Moir-Virtue skating pair thanks to years of persistent rumor-mongering about their relationship.

Fans often talked about the chemistry between the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history. Despite repeated denials, speculation about their relationship built thanks to their sensuous dance routines and close friendship.

Moir and Virtue published their book Tessa and Scott: Our Journey from Childhood Dream to Gold in which they shared the inspiring story of their career.