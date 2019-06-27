Scott Disick ‘won’t propose to girlfriend’ Sofia Richie until ex Kourtney Kardashian is married

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may not be together, but the pair do share three children. Scott is still incredibly close with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and his much younger girlfriend, Sofia, has also made friends with Kylie Jenner.

Sofia Richie may be only 20, but Scott Disick, 36 and father of three, is already thinking long-term. According to a source at HollywoodLife, he won’t propose to Lionel Richie’s daughter until ex Kourtney Kardashian has herself a man.

Currently, Kourtney is single, though she has been linked romantically to a few people since their relationship ended including model Younes Bendjima. But Scott feels it would be “awkward” and “unfair” to Kourtney if he settles down before she does.

The source revealed that Kourtney isn’t holding out much hope that she’ll have her fairytale happy ending, but that she would still love to finally have a big wedding if she did ever meet Mr. Right.

Although it may seem awkward, Sofia Richie has been included in family vacations with the Disick family, and Sofia and Kourtney get along just fine. In fact, in December of 2018, the entire blended clan headed down to Mexico for a Christmas-time beach holiday.

Will either ever settle down? Unfortunately, it’s difficult to say.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9/8C on E!.