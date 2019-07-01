Scooter Braun net worth: How much money does entrepreneur have?

Entrepreneur Scooter Braun recently made headlines with his acquisition of singer Taylor Swift’s music catalog. That has many fans wondering who he is and what Scooter Braun’s net worth is.

It’s in the hundreds of millions and he’s still going for more business ventures. Here are more details on the wealthy entrepreneur who helped bring Justin Bieber to the masses.

How Scooter Braun got his start

Braun was born back on June 18, 1981, so he recently celebrated his 38th birthday. Before the age of 40, he’s already a multimillionaire thanks to discovering a kid named Justin Bieber back in 2006.

That’s just part of his story, with the acquisition of Swift’s music via a record company deal the latest addition to his net worth.

Early on, Scooter Braun helped to organize after-parties for major musical talents. That included the likes of hip-hop stars Ludacris and Eminem as well as singer Britney Spears.

He’d go on to work in the music industry with So So Def Records and helped Ludacris get a $12 million deal with Pontiac.

In the Complex video below, Braun talks about how he started out and got to where he is now.

So how did he discover Justin Bieber? Braun saw a video of the youngster singing a Ne-Yo cover song and was impressed enough to find out more about him.

From there he contacted Bieber’s mom and the rest is history. Since they were living in Canada, he convinced them to move to the United States.

Wisely, Braun was able to get himself established as the manager for Justin Bieber. The talented young singer was signed to a deal with Island Def Jam thanks to singer Usher Raymond.

What is Scooter Braun’s net worth?

With Bieber going on to achieve huge success globally, that obviously benefitted Braun. Biebs has sold millions of records and songs worldwide. In addition, his concert touring has been quite popular with his legions of fans known as “Beliebers.”

As of 2019, Scooter Braun’s net worth is estimated to be $400 million. It includes a number of investments and purchases which have contributed to the number.

Braun runs his own record label known as Schoolboy Records. He represents stars including Ariana Grande, Tori Kelly, and The Wanted.

In addition, he and his wife Yael Cohen own a few pieces of property. There’s the $13.1 million mansion that they purchased in Brentwood as well as another home they own in Montecito, California.

Braun sold other multimillion-dollar homes along the way and they increased in value.

Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings is another company Braun started for investments and holdings. Since it’s 2010 launch, he’s raised millions thanks to venture funds for the likes of Uber and Spotify.

The company primarily deals with television, film, and technology ventures. With other entities or firms contributing millions to the fund, Braun remains a majority owner, per reports.

Braun buys record company, owns Swift’s early work

The most recent addition to Braun’s portfolio involves a controversy with Taylor Swift and her music catalog. That’s because he purchased Big Machine Records for $300 million.

It left Swift quite upset when she learned of the deal too. Braun posted to his Instagram showing off his new partner Scott Borchetta.

Since the owner of that company signed Taylor at a young age, it meant he took control of her early career. It means Braun now owns her first six albums due to the deal.

He will also have other popular artists under his wing including Sheryl Crow and country acts including Florida Georgia Line and Lady Antebellum.

With the deal, it’s also bringing plenty of hate towards Braun with Taylor’s fans feeling he may have “stolen her work.” Unfortunately, the business world gets nasty sometimes.

It should be interesting to see what transpires after Scooter Braun’s purchase of the record company.