Sarah Geronimo is engaged to Matteo Guidicelli: Stars surprise fans with engagement ring photo

Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli have revealed they are engaged after surprising fans on Instagram with two photos sharing their big news.

Pics uploaded to the social media site show 31-year-old Sarah sporting a dazzling diamond ring on her engagement finger. Matteo, 29, used the caption “I love you my love, now and forever”.

The engagement was later confirmed by Matteo’s younger brother Paolo, who added “nobody found out, it was a secret”. Celebrity friends were quick to flood the couple with well wishes.

Singer Erik Santos told the couple, “happy for you guys”, while actress Meg Imperial posted “OMG!!! So happy for you”. Singer Martin Nievera commented “I love you two!!”, and beauty queen and actress Bianca Manalo also added her congratulations.

The photos show Sarah playfully holding Matteo around the neck in a “sakal” pose, which is a play on the word “kasal” (meaning wedding).

The Filipino couple have always been very private about their relationship with Sarah repeatedly refusing to talk about Matteo in interviews. Fans have generally been forced to rely on paparazzi to be kept up to date on the couples’ movements, making this post an unusual but welcome break from the norm for fans of the couple.

Geronimo, described as “Popstar royalty”, and Guidicelli, an actor, model, singer, and cart racer have already been together for between five and six years, depending on which source you read.

Matteo was already in a relationship when he asked mutual friend Billy Crawford to introduce him to Sarah. Matteo stated that he then “stalked” Sarah by attending many of her performances. The wedding is expected to be a major event in the Filipino calendar.