Sara Leal and Brittney Jones: Who are women Ashton Kutcher was accused of cheating on Demi Moore with?

Demi Moore’s new memoir, Inside Out, has bombshell allegations and revelations about her marriage to Ashton Kutcher. Fans have started searching for information about Sara Leal and Brittney Jones, the young women that Kutcher reportedly cheated on Demi Moore with.

Meanwhile, Kutcher, 41, appeared to respond yesterday to Moore’s allegations about their marriage — which ended in 2013 — with three tweets.

I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet. Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it. ❤️ — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

Life is good -Larry Kutcher — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

For truth text me. +1 (319) 519-0576 — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) September 25, 2019

Many of the allegations and accusations against Kutcher in Moore’s memoir are not new. But some of the latest revelations include that she suffered a miscarriage when she was 42 years old after she started dating Kutcher. The miscarriage happened when she was six months pregnant, but she was able to keep it secret.

Moore, 56, also revealed she and Kutcher intended to name their daughter Chaplin Ray.

She also talked about her struggles with addiction and alleged that Kutcher mocked her over her battle with alcoholism. She also revealed that she was sexually assaulted as a child.

Who is Sara Leal?

Sara Leal was the Texas girl who gained notoriety following media reports that she reportedly had sex with Kutcher on September 24, 2011, the day of his sixth wedding anniversary to Moore.

Leal, a blond beauty, was 22 years old at the time she spoke to Us Weekly in October 2011 about her alleged one-night stand with Kutcher at his Hard Rock Hotel suite in San Diego, while he was still married to Moore.

Leal worked at the time as an administrative assistant with a firm in San Diego.

In the interview with Us Weekly, Leal talked about how they met and ended up having sex. She said that Kutcher — who was 33 at the time, and Demi Moore 48 — did not use a condom. She also said that after sex they engaged in pillow talk, touching on a wide variety of topics, ranging from politics to astrology, and love.

She claimed she did not know that Kutcher was still married to Moore at the time they met. Multiple sources reported that Kutcher might have told Leal that he was separated from Moore.

According to Leal, she met Kutcher in the wee hours of September 24, while out partying with her friends. She claimed that when Kutcher saw her, he came up to her and kissed her. She and her friends joined Kutcher in his hotel suite for an all-night party during which they ended up naked in a bathtub with Kutcher.

She said stayed behind when her friends left and had sex with Kutcher multiple times.

Gavin Naumoff, who knew Leal and spoke with ABC News, described her as a “party girl.” According to Naumoff, Leal was a “cool and nice girl” who partied a lot. Naumoff insisted that she was not a “slut.” She only liked to party with her friends, get drunk, and have fun.

Leal suffered backlash following reports about her wild night with Kutcher. Several topless photos of Leal surfaced online following reports of her dalliance with Kutcher. She also lost her job as an administrative assistant at the San Diego firm.

According to Radar Online, Leal currently lives in San Diego where she works as a Pilates instructor. She is in a long-term serious relationship.

Who is Brittney Jones?

Much less is known about Brittney Jones. She is only known as the brunette who claimed in an interview with Star Magazine back in September 2010 that she met Kutcher in July 2010. She said that she had sex with him on a couch at the Beverly Hills home he shared at the time with Moore and their daughters.

Jones was 21 years old at the time.

She claimed that she met Kutcher while he and Demi were bowling at Lucky Strike Lanes in Hollywood. According to Jones, Kutcher took an interest in her and “kept coming back” even though his wife was present.

She eventually slipped him her number on a cocktail napkin, and after exchanging text messages, they met on July 27. She said they ended up having sex on his couch at his Beverly Hills home while Moore was out of town.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

Jones later released a sex tape in 2010. This tape led to allegations that she was a “gold digger.”