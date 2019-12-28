Sara Gilbert separating from wife Linda Perry

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Sara Gilbert is separating from her wife Linda Perry after five years of marriage. The Conners actress has filed paperwork to legally separate from the 4 Non Blondes singer.

TMZ obtained the court documents — which were filed on Friday in Los Angeles just — two days after Christmas. Gilbert filed paperwork for a legal separation with minor children. She listed the date of separation as August 13 and is requesting that neither she nor Perry receives spousal support.

Gilbert and Perry had been together for eight years. They went public with their romance in late 2011. The couple announced their engagement in April 2013 and a wedding followed in March 2014. They wed in a rock concert-like ceremony. The newlyweds expanded their family the following February when Gilbert gave birth to their son, Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry.

Gilbert also has two children from her prior relationship with TV producer Allison Adler. They share a son, Levi, and a daughter, Sawyer. Gilbert and Adler were together for ten years before ending their romance in 2011 — not long before the actress met Linda.

Last summer, Gilbert, who helped create as well as host The Talk, left the CBS daytime show to focus on the Roseanne spin-off, as well as her family. Gilbert made it clear at the time she was spread too thin, and something in her life had to give. She was not about to let her family suffer because of work obligations.

Perry, for her part, keeps busy with the two record labels that she founded — Interscope and Kill Rock Stars. The singer has helped produce mega hits for artists like Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, and P!nk. She is also working to mentor children who have an interest in the music business.

Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry have not issued a formal statement regarding the legal separation.