Safaree Samuels pulls out of Doc Johnson deal: No sex toys on Valentine’s Day, no million dollar payment to Love & Hip Hop star

Safaree Samuels is no longer making a mold of his manhood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Safaree Samuels is no longer willing to share his manhood with the world. The Love & Hip Hop star had a million dollar deal on the table with Doc Johnson to produce a sex toy in the shape of his own penis but those plans have been scrapped after Safaree decided to keep his manhood between himself and Erica Mena.

Love & Hip Hop viewers got to see at least part of the reason that Safaree decided to backtrack on the Doc Johnson deal on Season 9 after everyone he discussed the deal with told him it was a terrible idea.

Remy Ma and Papoose even convinced Safareee that the dildo deal would be bad for his rap career and for his image. Even Safaree’s own mother suggested he shouldn’t do the Doc Johnson deal, citing his dignity as a reason to pass on millions.

The deal with Doc Johnson was initially made last year after pictures of Safaree’s most private parts became public and left viewers in awe. Doc Johnson execs believed that a copy of Safaree’s member would a big hit.

However, the timing of Safaree’s decision to back out of the sex toy deal leaves questions about whether his decision is about saving his rap career or trying to appease Erica Mena, whom Safaree didn’t start dating until after all of this was already planned.

Safaree Samuels’ penis replicas were supposed to be available to the masses by Valentine’s Day, which has now arrived but his manhood mold has not.

Safaree actually explained how he got out of the deal on the most recent episode of Love & Hip Hop.

“I’ve been struggling with the whole back and forth if whether I should go through with this whole sex toy deal or not, but at the end of the day, I don’t feel like it’s me. Thankfully Doc Johnson was nice enough to let me out of my contract and I’m 100 percent free,” Samuels said in the Love & Hip Hop confessional. “It does sting a little bit that I’m going to miss out on a million dollars.”

