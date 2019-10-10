Safaree Samuels owes the IRS $35k in back taxes according to report

Safaree Samuels has been on top of the world lately after marrying Erica Mena, who is pregnant with his first child. But there’s also been a bit of bad news for Safaree, who is on the hook to the IRS for more than $35,000 according to a new report from Bossip.

The lien, filed last month, reportedly shows that Safaree owes a total of $35,166 for his income from 2012, 2017, and 2018. Broken down by years, the IRS says he owes $9,572 for income from 2012 — the Nicki Minaj era — alongside $13,699 for 2017 and $11,893 for 2018 from when he was filming Love and Hip Hop and also had income from a sex toy line and a bunch of personal appearances. As of October 10, Safaree was not known to have officially responded to the lien.

Not paying the IRS has some pretty ugly consequences. They have the ability to seize assets and collect material items that equal the amount due. Just ask Chris Tucker, Wesley Snipes, and Nicholas Cage.

It has been a busy month for Safaree. First, there was the announcement that he and then-fiance Erica Mena were having a baby. The couple announced the good news in a group of cute videos on VH1.

“I’m excited, I’m nervous, I’m in shock, I’m in disbelief,” Safaree said in their baby announcement video. “It’s like, very surreal to me. So, it’s like, WHOA. I don’t know what the hell to do but I know I’m going to be great at what I do because I’m great at everything.” Except accounting, apparently.

Shortly after the announcement of their new edition, Safaree and Erica tied the knot in a ceremony that wasn’t previously announced to the public. News of the nuptials got out once videos popped up online of parts of the ceremony.